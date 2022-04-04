23-year-old Ethan Carroll hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in San Miguel (San Miguel, CA) Nationwide Report

On Saturday night, 23-year-old Ethan Carroll was injured following a two-vehicle collision in San Miguel.

As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place at 5:30 p.m. on 805 River Road. The preliminary investigation indicated that a Honda Civic attempted to turn left from Verde Place to River Road [...]

