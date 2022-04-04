ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel, CA

23-year-old Ethan Carroll hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in San Miguel (San Miguel, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNXW6_0eyi70vS00
23-year-old Ethan Carroll hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in San Miguel (San Miguel, CA)Nationwide Report

On Saturday night, 23-year-old Ethan Carroll was injured following a two-vehicle collision in San Miguel.

As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place at 5:30 p.m. on 805 River Road. The preliminary investigation indicated that a Honda Civic attempted to turn left from Verde Place to River Road [...]

Read More >>

April 4, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Wrong-Way Driver Killed In Crash On Highway 101 In Santa Rosa; 2nd Driver Hospitalized

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Rosa killed the driver and severely injured the second driver. The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to reports of a driver heading south in the northbound lanes of 101 near Hearn Ave. just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Officers arrived to find a two-vehicle crash on northbound 101 near Yolanda Ave. The preliminary investigation determined a Toyota Tacoma was heading south in the northbound lanes of 101 and crashed into a Ford Explorer. The male driver of the Tacoma was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female driver of the Explorer sustained major injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the CHP said. Identification of the deceased driver would be provided by the Sonoma County Coroner’s office. The Santa Rosa CHP Office urged anyone with information about the crash to contact the office at (707) 588-1400.
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Miguel, CA
San Miguel, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Coroner unable to identify 2 found dead in H Street home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Efforts to identify a male and female found dead earlier this month in a home on H Street have been unsuccessful, coroner’s officials say. Police found the two dead March 2 in the 500 block of H Street after receiving a suspicious circumstances call. Autopsies will be performed to determine how […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Honda#California Accident News
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Moment 'out of his wits' CEO, 38, steals a 60-foot yacht in Newport harbor and crashes into dozens of boats in destructive joyride that injured one woman: Vandal is being held on $3M bond

A San Diego CEO stole a 60-foot yacht in Newport Harbor and took it for a destructive joyride, crashing into dozens of boats and injuring one woman. Joel Praneet Siam, 38, of San Diego, surrendered to the Orange County Sheriff's Harbor Patrol after they boarded the crashed boat after Siam's joyride on Thursday. He was seen being escorted by police wearing an orange life vest and wind-swept hair as he entered the squad car barefoot.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

LA cop watchdog says there are 41 members of the Executioners and Banditos gangs operating of out Compton and East Los Angeles Sheriff's Stations

Los Angeles county officials claim that dozens of deputies operating out of two of the city's sheriff's stations are members violent gangs. On Monday, Inspector General Max Huntsman, the top watchdog for the Los Angeles Sherriff's Department, claimed that there are currently 11 deputies operating out of the East L.A. sheriff's station that belong to the Banditos gang and 30 members of the Executioners gang currently operating from the Compton sheriff's station.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KTLA

Woman’s body found in sandy beach area in Long Beach

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in a sandy beach area in Long Beach Sunday morning. Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Ocean Boulevard, where they found a woman dead in the sand near a building north of the beach bike path, Long Beach Police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
The Independent

Child's body found in Merced during search for missing girl

A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said.Investigators discovered the body Friday while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, the city's police department said in a statement. They were acting on a tip from police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward, which received a missing person report on Tuesday from relatives of Sophia Mason.The family members said they had not had contact with Sophia since December, and that she was known to stay at different locations between Hayward and Southern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nationwide Report

A wrong-way crash on 15 Freeway led to injuries (San Bernardino, CA)

A wrong-way crash on 15 Freeway led to injuries (San Bernardino, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, injuries were reported following a wrong-way collision on 15 Freeway. The two-vehicle crash took place at around 11:21 p.m. on the freeway’s northbound lanes, south of Cleghorn Road. The preliminary investigation indicated that a black SUV was traveling southbound on the freeway’s northbound lanes when it crashed into another vehicle south of Cleghorn Road [...]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy