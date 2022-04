Members of the State Assembly could vote as early as Monday to approve their chamber's budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year. The plan crafted by the Democratic majority includes money to hire more health care workers, increase childcare funding, improve housing programs, and provide more aid to farmers. Democrats in the State Senate also released their budget outline, and highlights of their proposal include suspending the statewide gas tax for the rest of this year and more funds for higher education. State lawmakers and Governor Hochul have until April 1st to pass this year's state budget on time.

