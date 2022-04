FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas catcher Dylan Leach had a Tuesday night to remember. He hit for the cycle as the #2 Razorbacks beat UCA 21-9. Leach was 5 for 5 with 5 RBI. He hit a 2-run triple in the 2nd, delivered a bunt single in the 3rd, doubled in the 4th, and hit a 2-run home run in the 6th. Leach went yard in the 7th to cap the performance.

