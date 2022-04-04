ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warzone Players Want More LTMs, After April Fools 'Totally Normal' Mode

By Alexandra Hobbs
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Call of Duty: Warzone's April Fools LTM seems to have been a hit, with players calling for more modes to be added...

DBLTAP

Warzone Players Discover Broken Exploit at Arsenal on Caldera

A new exploit has been discovered in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, which is allowing players to get under the map and get plenty of unfair kills. There are a few issues throughout the new Caldera map, including many spots to camp easily and a lack of ability to see far beyond the forests of some areas.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded New Modes

The Season Two Reloaded patch has just arrived in Call of Duty: Warzone, bringing with it the largest update ever seen for Rebirth Island. Initially making its debut in 2018 with Black Ops 4's Blackout battle royale mode, players have seen Rebirth Island emerge as a staple addition of Warzone since December 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Respawn Interview Confirms More LTMs Are on the Way

Respawn Entertainment confirmed more LTMs are being worked on and will test out new ideas and features. Respawn has done a great job over the years, making unique and fun LTMs for players to experience. Some of them became a permanent addition to the game like Arenas and even Control is going to be here for the long haul.
VIDEO GAMES
#April Fools#Game Mechanics#Parachutes#Video Game#Warzone Players#Raven Software
DBLTAP

Warzone Players Show Off Rebirth Money Glitch

Warzone players show off the broken money glitch which has plagued Caldera for some time, but now can be replicated in Rebirth Island. Developers have gone after money in Caldera, nerfing it heavily, contract glitches have given players more money than they could ever use. Or that's what we thought.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ to merge both battle royale modes

Both the Vanguard Royale and Battle Royale game modes in Call Of Duty: Warzone are apparently being merged in the game’s next update. Warzone developer Raven Software has told Charlie Intel that the change will come into place when the Reloaded update launches for Season Two on March 23.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Get Mythic Essence in League of Legends

Gamers are wondering how they can get Mythic Essence in League of Legends. In Patch 12.6, fans were introduced to the Mythic Content Overhaul. The biggest change that came with this update was that gemstones and prestige points were removed. Instead, they were replaced by Mythic Essence, a new currency that will never expire. Similar to the gemstones and prestige points, Mythic Essence can be used to purchase accessories, unique skins, and other items.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Warzone Pacific Weapon Tier List April 2022

Our Warzone Pacific weapon tier list for April 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Season Two Reloaded. With the Season 2 Reloaded patch, not only...
VIDEO GAMES
