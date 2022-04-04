ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

24 Funny Lent Tweets That'll Make You Forget About That Burger You're Craving On A Friday

By Ab'ha Ahad
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDbhI_0eyi03gG00

Lent is a 40-day period leading up to Easter that Catholics and other Christians observe by fasting and remembering the sacrifices of Jesus Christ. In lieu of fasting, it is common practice to give up something you normally enjoy for Lent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dpWvG_0eyi03gG00
Kara Gebhardt / /iStockphoto / Getty Images

People on Twitter are having fun joking about Lent and what they've had to give up, so here are 24 of their best tweets:

1. The classic one:

for lent im giving up

@420insidejob 08:35 PM - 02 Mar 2022

2. This original idea:

Hear me out, reverse Lent where we all pick a new vice to crutch us through the next 40 days of nightmares.

@BrentColman 04:37 PM - 07 Mar 2022

3. The person who gifted Up :

I’m giving UP for Lent! (Not quitting anything; the joke is that I’m giving friends the hit Pixar film as a gift!!) #CatholicHumour #LOL

@robdelaney 06:24 PM - 13 Feb 2013

4. The one who established boundaries:

For lent I’m giving up favours don’t ask me for nothing

@KRDaJuggman 01:55 PM - 27 Feb 2020

5. The reality check:

It’s the start of Lent. If you made a New Year’s resolution, and failed to keep it, Lent is a great opportunity to fail at it again.

@thewritertype 10:37 PM - 16 Feb 2021

6. The one who gave up men:

For lent I’m giving up men

@manyiadavisxo 01:58 PM - 02 Mar 2022

7. The one who gave up adulting:

For lent, I’m giving up adulting x

@ikeko__ 02:52 PM - 02 Mar 2022

8. The child who gave up broccoli:

Once again my child has vowed to give up broccoli, a food he has never actually tasted, for Lent

@anne_theriault 02:50 AM - 17 Feb 2021

9. This reminder that you don't have to be Catholic to give up anything:

My friend gave up her toxic job for lent. Not even sure if she is catholic.

@Adamhill1212 02:17 AM - 04 Mar 2022

10. The "not everyone needs a podcast" one:

for lent some of yall should give up ur dreams of having a podcast frl

@J47LYN 11:38 PM - 14 Mar 2022

11. The Tom Brady joke:

Brady didn’t retire. He gave up football for Lent. https://t.co/X1KUUv4VZ6

@gmbremer 01:47 AM - 14 Mar 2022

12. The "coffee is what keeps me alive" one:

Someone told me they were giving up coffee for Lent to channel their "natural energy". I sweetly told them bless their heart and grabbed my Venti macchiato.

@MomWithNoPlan 03:28 PM - 07 Mar 2022

13. The sad reality:

Just heard the devastating news that Rick Astley’s given me up for lent. He said he never would.

@josierones 08:33 AM - 17 Feb 2021

14. The sheer bad luck in this one:

I gave up online shopping for Lent. Monday I got an e-mail letting me know a purse I had been looking at is on sale. Couldn’t they have done that a week earlier? 😉

@doodlemom1031 12:58 AM - 13 Mar 2022

15. The person who reminded us of the struggles of existence:

I’m not giving up anything for Lent. I’ve had to give up working, socialising, eating out, earning, and all my hobbies. If that doesn’t satisfy Jesus then I’d say he’s being picky.

@monkeydogify 06:49 PM - 16 Feb 2021

16. The one who had an "ash" Wednesday:

The entire year has been Lent so today is just another ashy day.

@dianabutlerbass 03:30 PM - 17 Feb 2021

17. The person who has invented new ways of self-torture:

oh, you're off Twitter for Lent? Lent is about suffering, you should be spending every waking moment of it on here

@lauracricket 12:22 AM - 02 Mar 2022

18. The child who is more mature than I am:

I asked a child what they would give up for lent, they replied "trying" and I couldn't agree more.

@GeorgePointon_ 11:04 AM - 01 Mar 2022

19. The reminder not to give up proofreading for Lent:

Someone gave up proofreading for Lent.

@jallensparks 11:13 PM - 27 Mar 2017

20. The person who is still hiding:

Time to give something up for Lent! Last yr I was playing hide &amp; go seek with my cousin, &amp; I gave up looking. I hope she’s not still hiding.

@TheEllenShow 10:04 PM - 18 Feb 2015

21. The one who was ghosted:

the guy I was talking to apparently gave me up for lent

@mfreedz 10:05 PM - 06 Mar 2019

22. The child with a sibling:

Overheard during lunch of kid's play date with friend: "I gave peanut butter up for Lent. What did you give up?""Being mean to my brother. But we're going to start fighting again on Monday."

@KearMulCorn 05:28 PM - 30 Mar 2018

23. The OG bald joke:

Sitting with my 11 year old son, Jack.Me: You know what I gave up for lent?Jack: Hair?

@JimGaffigan 02:50 PM - 18 Mar 2017

24. And finally, the person who didn't make a joke at all:

i can’t think of any clever lent jokes. i give up

@masonmennenga 04:14 PM - 03 Mar 2022

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

Imagine The Memories You’ll Make

Whip up a Giant Cinnamon Roll with just one ingredient—a can of Pillsbury Grands! Cinnamon Rolls. So easy, even little hands can help. Find more recipes and inspiration at pillsbury.com. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide...
RECIPES
Daily Jefferson County Union

Read 'What's So Funny?' and you'll know what is

"What's So Funny? A Cartoonist's Memoir" by David Sipress, c.2022, Mariner Books, $27.99, 336 pages. You never thought that you could tell a joke. Oh, you'd start off right, tucking in all the funny motions and voices. You'd do the build-up like it was meant to be and you'd pause at all the right places but much as you tried, the punchline never arrived, or it did and it was delivered wrong. Ugh. Maybe you should try writing better jokes. Just remember, as in the new memoir, "What's So Funny?" by David Sipress, some jokes write themselves.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KOOL 96.5

10 Tweets of People Learning About Idaho That Will Make You Smile

Twitter has to be the wild west of the internet, it just has to be. Nowadays, the craze is all about TikTok, Facebook or Instagram reels, etc. We forget where our social media gossip headlines come from... the world of Twitter. Our focus these days isn't celebrities though, it's the people. The everyday man or woman who has 280 characters to express their minds with (yes, 280... I used to think it was 140 as well!).
IDAHO STATE
Salon

5 recipes you’ll actually enjoy making with your toddler

Maybe this sounds familiar: My toddler is obsessed with being a "helper" at dinnertime, but inevitably she manages to be particularly unhelpful. More often than not, my family's well-intentioned "let's cook together!" sessions devolve into tantrums because someone wouldn't let someone put raw chicken in her mouth. (I'm not naming names.) The entire cooking process takes longer, is more stressful, and is much, much messier. Afterward, my kitchen looks like a demolition zone.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rick Astley
Person
Jesus Christ
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Ximena Tells Mike She Won't Sleep With Him Until After They Get Married

Mike and Ximena's relationship continues to be filled with ups and downs. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Mike decided to stay with Ximena in Colombia despite his good friend, Nelcy, urging him to come home given Ximena acknowledged she wasn't in love with him and was disgusted by his personal habits. But it became clear that despite the reconciliation, the two still had big issues to work on.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Dad Won't Allow Child On Playdate With Friend Whose Mom Made 'Insulting' Comments. Is That Fair?

Click here to read the full article. So, your kid made a wonderful new friend but their parent … isn’t wonderful. A father who is holding a grudge against the mother of his son’s friend for her “insulting” comments opened up to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” column. “My son is in the second grade and started a new school,” the man wrote. “He’s becoming very good friends with ‘Luca’ and they both want playdates and sleepovers. I told Luca’s mom that I’m not interested.” “She asked me why and I reminded her about a comment she made to me when we...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lent#Burger#Easter#Craving#Catholics#Christians#Thewritertype#Manyiadavisxo#Ikeko 02 52 Pm 02
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

How Long Can You Go Without Showering?

Is there a time where you can shower one day and have it carry over to the next day without it being gross?. This is the question we're asking ourselves on today's 15 Minute Morning Show.. How long can you go without showering? Straight Nate didn't shower for 18 days while he was in the hospital!
LIFESTYLE
WUSA

'90 Day Fiancé': Ximena Brutally Breaks Up With Mike

Ximena decided to pull the plug on her rocky relationship with Mike on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After she was insulted by Mike telling her she only wanted him for his money, she told him he could take everything from her and that it was completely done between them.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pixar
Mashed

Talented Pasta Artists You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

We're living in the golden age of food art. Hyper-realistic cakes are stealing the spotlight on shows like "Is It Cake?," ramen noodles are playfully knitted with chopsticks instead of knitting needles in viral Instagram videos, and pasta is taking an artistic stand. Unlike realistic cakes and ramen noodle sweaters, pasta art isn't unsettling. Instead, it's an ephemeral art form that's doing more than just piquing people's curiosities. It's modernizing the rather beautiful, handmade tradition of artisan, fresh pasta.
DESIGN
Parade

50 Funny Friday Memes to Get You Ready to Kick Off the Weekend

After a long week, funny Friday memes can really capture the feeling of freedom you get once you clock out: From elation to relief to just the craving to throw on your coziest jammies and snooze, Fridays are loaded with emotion. Whether you’re overworked or just looking forward to a night out, gear up for the weekend with this collection of funny Friday memes—and don’t forget to share them with your pals. Now go enjoy your downtime, because you’ve earned it!
TV & VIDEOS
Apartment Therapy

If You’re Into Handmade Rugs, You’ll Love One Of Michelle Branch’s Favorites

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The internet’s obsession with handmade rugs isn’t about to go away any time soon, and luckily, Michelle Branch hopped on the trend super early. Branch posted a photo of a gorgeous hand-tufted leopard rug back in 2020 that we’re still obsessed with — and thankfully, the rug is still available to purchase.
HOME & GARDEN
yr.media

Dear Society, You’re Wrong About Introverts

For as long as I can remember, I have been the kind of child who hides behind their parents at social gatherings in an effort to not draw attention to herself. In elementary school, I often felt the most comfortable sitting in the back of the classroom, where the pressure to raise my hand and participate subsided.
SOCIETY
POPSUGAR

There's a Reason You Crave Fruit During Workouts

I vividly remember when I first began craving fruit during a workout: I was 14 and trying out for the field hockey team. It was blisteringly hot that day, and as I tried to prove myself on the field, I couldn't stop dreaming about a post-workout smoothie. I wanted something cold, of course, but I also wanted the fruit specifically. I didn't have one specific type of produce in mind. Banana, mango, strawberry, orange juice — any combination would do. I just wanted a post-workout fruit pick-me-up, ideally as soon as I walked off the field.
FITNESS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

825
Followers
831
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy