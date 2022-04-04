24 Funny Lent Tweets That'll Make You Forget About That Burger You're Craving On A Friday

Lent is a 40-day period leading up to Easter that Catholics and other Christians observe by fasting and remembering the sacrifices of Jesus Christ. In lieu of fasting, it is common practice to give up something you normally enjoy for Lent.

People on Twitter are having fun joking about Lent and what they've had to give up, so here are 24 of their best tweets:

1. The classic one:

2. This original idea:

Hear me out, reverse Lent where we all pick a new vice to crutch us through the next 40 days of nightmares. @BrentColman 04:37 PM - 07 Mar 2022

3. The person who gifted Up :

I’m giving UP for Lent! (Not quitting anything; the joke is that I’m giving friends the hit Pixar film as a gift!!) #CatholicHumour #LOL @robdelaney 06:24 PM - 13 Feb 2013

4. The one who established boundaries:

For lent I’m giving up favours don’t ask me for nothing @KRDaJuggman 01:55 PM - 27 Feb 2020

5. The reality check:

It’s the start of Lent. If you made a New Year’s resolution, and failed to keep it, Lent is a great opportunity to fail at it again. @thewritertype 10:37 PM - 16 Feb 2021

6. The one who gave up men:

7. The one who gave up adulting:

8. The child who gave up broccoli:

Once again my child has vowed to give up broccoli, a food he has never actually tasted, for Lent @anne_theriault 02:50 AM - 17 Feb 2021

9. This reminder that you don't have to be Catholic to give up anything:

My friend gave up her toxic job for lent. Not even sure if she is catholic. @Adamhill1212 02:17 AM - 04 Mar 2022

10. The "not everyone needs a podcast" one:

for lent some of yall should give up ur dreams of having a podcast frl @J47LYN 11:38 PM - 14 Mar 2022

11. The Tom Brady joke:

12. The "coffee is what keeps me alive" one:

Someone told me they were giving up coffee for Lent to channel their "natural energy". I sweetly told them bless their heart and grabbed my Venti macchiato. @MomWithNoPlan 03:28 PM - 07 Mar 2022

13. The sad reality:

Just heard the devastating news that Rick Astley’s given me up for lent. He said he never would. @josierones 08:33 AM - 17 Feb 2021

14. The sheer bad luck in this one:

I gave up online shopping for Lent. Monday I got an e-mail letting me know a purse I had been looking at is on sale. Couldn’t they have done that a week earlier? 😉 @doodlemom1031 12:58 AM - 13 Mar 2022

15. The person who reminded us of the struggles of existence:

I’m not giving up anything for Lent. I’ve had to give up working, socialising, eating out, earning, and all my hobbies. If that doesn’t satisfy Jesus then I’d say he’s being picky. @monkeydogify 06:49 PM - 16 Feb 2021

16. The one who had an "ash" Wednesday:

The entire year has been Lent so today is just another ashy day. @dianabutlerbass 03:30 PM - 17 Feb 2021

17. The person who has invented new ways of self-torture:

oh, you're off Twitter for Lent? Lent is about suffering, you should be spending every waking moment of it on here @lauracricket 12:22 AM - 02 Mar 2022

18. The child who is more mature than I am:

I asked a child what they would give up for lent, they replied "trying" and I couldn't agree more. @GeorgePointon_ 11:04 AM - 01 Mar 2022

19. The reminder not to give up proofreading for Lent:

20. The person who is still hiding:

Time to give something up for Lent! Last yr I was playing hide & go seek with my cousin, & I gave up looking. I hope she’s not still hiding. @TheEllenShow 10:04 PM - 18 Feb 2015

21. The one who was ghosted:

the guy I was talking to apparently gave me up for lent @mfreedz 10:05 PM - 06 Mar 2019

22. The child with a sibling:

Overheard during lunch of kid's play date with friend: "I gave peanut butter up for Lent. What did you give up?""Being mean to my brother. But we're going to start fighting again on Monday." @KearMulCorn 05:28 PM - 30 Mar 2018

23. The OG bald joke:

Sitting with my 11 year old son, Jack.Me: You know what I gave up for lent?Jack: Hair? @JimGaffigan 02:50 PM - 18 Mar 2017

24. And finally, the person who didn't make a joke at all: