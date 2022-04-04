Deadly ATV Crash In Barry County

Missing dog found - disappeared after deadly crash on I-57 New details in deadly I-57 crash in Mississippi County, Missouri. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Unveiling the new Stoddard County jail. Updated: 1 hours ago. |
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday reports of a cattle hauler/ tractor-trailer overturned on N Hwy near CR100 in NE Jasper County. Jasper Fire Rescue responded to the crash along with EMS and Jasper County Deputies. On scene we learn from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers the driver was not injured, declining medical care. State Hwy N/Baseline...
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Twenty-two suspects were arrested in West Memphis early Wednesday morning in the third phase of an ongoing federal drug investigation. Operation "Money Don't Sleep" is an investigation initiated in 2015 by the DEA Little Rock District Office and the West Memphis Police Department aimed at lowering violent crime stemming from the distribution of illegal drugs.
The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop last week led to three methamphetamine trafficking arrests by a Murray County deputy. Cameron Nyberg, Sara Dixon and Terren Lowe face felony charges of aggravated trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug proceeds derived from illegal activity; conspiracy to commit a felony; and A pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties.
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin News First was on scene of an early morning crash Sunday that has now proven fatal for the female driver. Capt William Davis states Rebecca McAllister, 48, of Carl Junction, Mo. died of injuries in the crash where she struck the base of a traffic signal.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Little Rock funeral home after his clients said the funeral home cremated their loved one against their wishes, preventing the deceased from being “raptured following the second coming.”. According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of...
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Baxter County deputies arrested a Mountain Home man accused of pushing his girlfriend out of a car, then assaulting her with a rock. Deputies arrested Robert Eugene Finch, Jr., 38. He faces a charge of attempted murder. Investigators say a woman called 911 Wednesday afternoon....
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 12:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon Monett Rural Fire Protection District were alerted to a serious crash south of Monett along MO-37 near FR2030. “First arriving units advised of two vehicles involved, one blocking the roadway and another on its side in the ditch,” Monett Rural Fire state in a release of information.
HUTTONSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - An 85-year-old man died after crashing his ATV into an embankment and becoming trapped under it this past Tuesday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release, police say Jimmy Ball Jr. was driving had been riding his four-wheeler and struck an...
Over 6 ounces of meth was seized after multiple agencies executed a drug search warrant on the 1500 block of Lake Street in Jefferson City.
A woman from Springfield was shot and killed by authorities in Pope County, Arkansas last week. Samantha Edgmond, 35, was involved in an attempted home robbery. She came at officers with a piece of metal pipe. KY3 says when she refused to drop it, she was shot by four officers.
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police terminated a pursuit Sunday afternoon after a speeding suspect allegedly began to drive in the wrong direction on Interstate 26. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) stated that on April 3 at 4:20 p.m., officers clocked a 2000 BMW 3 Series traveling 84 mph in a […]
