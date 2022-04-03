ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CAU Receives $11.8M To Cultivate Metaverse Hub

By NewsOne Staff
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O09qt_0eyhE95W00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJWjj_0eyhE95W00

Source: Phynart Studio / Getty


A s the tech landscape continues to evolve, historically Black colleges and universities across the country ensure their scholars are equipped with the tools, knowledge and resources needed to thrive in the space. Clark Atlanta University has received an $11.8 million endowment for the creation of a metaverse hub.

EON Reality—a California-based virtual and augmented reality software developer—provided the school with the grant so that it could contribute to the Knowledge Metaverse. The hub would foster immersive and elevated virtual learning experiences by merging technology and education. The Atlanta-based HBCU will also use the funds to provide training for students and staff on emerging technologies.

George T. French Jr. , who serves as President of Clark Atlanta University, says the endowment will instrumentally advance the institution’s virtual education efforts. “Clark Atlanta University remains dedicated to our scholars and equipping them with the best resources and innovative technologies,” he shared in a statement. “As we accelerate our momentum, these essential partnerships support our efforts to step into the future of interactive teaching and learning through relevant and future-focused innovations.”

Dan Lejerskar , the founder of EON Reality, added that ensuring HBCUs have access to cutting-edge technologies will nurture innovation that transforms our society.

“Partnering with a respected HBCU like Clark Atlanta University, whose graduates shape our world every year, demonstrates the impact EON-XR can have on the future of academia and the sciences,” he said. “When a university with their commitment to social justice and deep focus on digital learning can utilize and add to the Knowledge Metaverse, the possibilities for reshaping our society are endless. I can’t wait to see how Clark Atlanta University incorporates EON Reality’s solutions into their curriculum.”

News about the endowment comes after the United Negro College Fund announced it was teaming up with Deloitte Digital to create the online education platform HBCUv.

SEE ALSO:

United Negro College Fund Launches HBCUv Platform To Advance Digital Learning, Cultivate Community

Institute Of Black Wealth Teams Up With Florida Memorial University To Advance Black Economic Mobility

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Atlanta, GA
Education
City
Atlanta, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

CAU Announces Two New Trustees

Clark Atlanta University’s newest board of trustee members are businessman William F. Pickard and entrepreneur John Hope Bryant. Pickard is Chairman of Global Automotive Alliance, Co-Managing Partner at MGM Grand Detroit and CEO of Bearwood Management Company. Bryant is Founder, Chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE Inc., Bryant Group Ventures and The Promise Homes Company. […] The post CAU Announces Two New Trustees appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
MedicalXpress

Is digital health just for the rich?

Despite COVID-19 forcing the hand of digitally reticent governments and health organizations to update, upskill and adopt digital health tools, evidence of scaled up mobile phone health (mHealth) initiatives being accessible to the poorest and those most in need, is so far, thin on the ground, according to the review released today in the Annual Review of Public Health. Annual Reviews today announced plans to make all of its 51 journals open access using a new model.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clark Atlanta University#Online Education#College#Cau#Phynart Studio Getty#Afrotech#Eon Reality#The Knowledge Metaverse#Hbcu
Benzinga

A Crypto Academy In The Metaverse: Ledger Partners With The Sandbox

Ledger will also provide SAND owners with custom Ledger Nano hardware wallets as part of the partnership. In a statement released to Cointelegraph, Rogers said the most important aspect of the collaboration is cybersecurity education and added that "educated people become Ledger customers." Leading cryptocurrency hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger has...
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Data.World raises $50M to help enterprises organize and track their data

A single platform isn’t likely to solve all the data problems hamstringing the enterprise, but entrepreneur Brett Hurt believes his latest venture — Data.World — can affect at least some change. Data.World, which today announced that it raised $50 million in Series C funding led by Goldman Sachs, looks to leverage cloud-based tools to deliver data discovery, data governance and big data analytics features with a corporate focus. Hurt says that the mission is to create a collaborative community for data scientists, engineers and researchers, and, toward that end, he claims that Data.World now has more than 1.6 million members across customers including the Associated Press and Penguin Random House.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
Benzinga

Can Blockchain Help Underfunded Startups Make It Past Infancy?

You don’t need to be a successful entrepreneur to know how hard it is to fundraise for a startup. Though it’s entertaining to watch business owners vie for investments on ABC’s Shark Tank, dealing with competition and investor uncertainty is hardly much fun for those on the other side of the screen. Startups are statistically likely to face rejection after rejection, with VC firm Andreessen Horowitz only investing in a mere 0.7 percent of startups approaching it annually. Without the evolution of fundraising tactics, infant companies will have nothing to rely on other than fancy pitches to VCs and a cameo on ABC.
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

A Learner's Introduction to The Decentralized Internet

The decentralized internet, otherwise known as decentralized web, Web 3.0 or Dweb is an abstract concept of a network with a user based, peer to peer interaction system that enables users to have full control over data usage and storage. Decentralization as a blockchain concept has been applied to cryptocurrency mobile wallets, decentralized apps(DApps), etc. The concept of the decentralized internet is quite novel and intriguing because of the many benefits it promises to provide. With the decentralized internet, there will reduced privacy and security concerns for users.
INTERNET
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell weekdays from 6-10AM EST!

 https://getuperica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy