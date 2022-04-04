ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Missing hiker's body found in LA park with dog by his side

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tazhi_0eygv8kH00

A hiker who went missing two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was reported missing on March 16. His body was found Thursday night in a remote area of the sprawling urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated.

He apparently hadn't left Hernandez's side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV. The family was there when the body was found, said Sgt. Ruben Arellano, a watch commander at the station in charge of Griffith Park.

Hernandez was last seen near the park merry-go-round's hiking trails, according to a missing person flier posted by his family.

There was no immediate word on the cause of his death. There is no reason to believe foul play was involved, Arellano said.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Body of missing woman found in Deckers Creek

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was found in Deckers Creek. Morgantown police and firefighters found the body of an adult woman in the creek Monday afternoon. The woman was identified as 48-year-old Candace McLaughlin of Morgantown. McLaughlin was reported as missing on Sunday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
The Independent

Hiker found hanging from cliff is now missing again

A woman has disappeared from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area a month after she was found hanging from a cliff edge, the National Park Service (NPS) has said. Gayle Stewart, aged 64, was hiking in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on 14 March when she failed to return to her vehicle, the National Park Service (NPS) said on Thursday. “Stewart had traveled to the area to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle”, said the NPS in statement. Her vehicle was parked in the Bridge area near the Hoover Dam.Ms Stewart “was last seen wearing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Four family members including 8-year-old girl dead after falling from seventh floor balcony in Switzerland

Four members of the same family died in the Swiss resort of Montreux on Thursday, and a fifth is in a serious condition, after they fell from a seventh floor balcony, police said.The dead include a man aged 40, his wife and her twin sister, 41, and their eight-year-old girl. The couple's 15-year-old son survived the fall and formal identification is now under way. Police said the victims were all French citizens.Unconfirmed reports in Swiss media, citing an unidentified police official, claimed the five had jumped from their apartment building.The group were found at about 7am on Thursday outside a...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Search for missing three-month-old boy continues after teenage girl believed to have been with him is found

Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they’d believed was with him was found – without the baby.Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. Police now say Vonaisha had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance.“It was determined she was not involved,” the Milwaukee Police Department told The Independent. “We continue to seek an unknown 15-year-old female with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Griffith Park#Missing Person#Dog#Urban Park#Knbc Tv#Sgt
Daily Mail

Fears grow for missing four-year-old girl who vanished from a backyard while playing with her neighbour's dogs - as search enters second night

Police are growing increasingly concerned about a four-year-old girl who disappeared from her mother's backyard in remote Tasmania. Shayla Phillips vanished from her mother's backyard in Stormlea, southeast of Hobart, while playing with a neighbour's two dogs at 2.30pm on Wednesday. Tasmanian Police have since launched an extensive search for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

8-year-old found in Merced home is missing girl, coroner says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The eight-year-old girl found dead in a Merced home on Friday has been identified as Sophia Mason, the same girl who was reported missing by officials the same day, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Coroner. Officers with Merced Police Department say they were contacted by officers with Hayward Police Department […]
MERCED, CA
Fox 19

Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A body found in a pond Saturday evening in West Chester has been identified as missing man 31-year-old Alexander Enslen, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Police said his body was found in a pond on Fountains Boulevard. Enslen was last seen in...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Kisha Walker

83-Year-Old Serial Killer Arrested After Dismembered Body Parts Found in Brooklyn, Severed Head Found in Home

Police Investigation- (inset) Serial Killer-Harvey Marceline, 83usanewlab,com. *Information reported by Usanewlab.com was used as a source for this report. An 83-year-old serial killer has been arrested and is being held without bail on Riker's Island after police allegedly witnessed the suspect on surveillance camera footage dumping the dismembered torso of her ex-girlfriend, which was found in a trash bag placed in a shopping cart on the corner of Pennsylvania and Atlantic Avenues, in East New York, Brooklyn. Days later, a human leg severed at the knee was found a few blocks away from the suspects apartment building in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
KWTX

Baby abandoned in field found alive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – An abandoned baby whose mother checked herself into a mental health institution was found alive in a field, police said. The baby does not have any obvious signs of trauma and is currently being evaluated at a hospital, a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department told WAFB. The baby’s name is Niguel Jackson, according to a family member.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Restaurant Review

Girl Taken From Home While Parents Sleep Goes Missing for 22 Years

Asha was born in August 1990 and lived in Shelby, North Carolina with her parents and older brother. Her parents tried to shelter her from the influence of the outer world, and keep her focused on their extended family and church. They didn’t have a computer because of how many times you’d hear of pedophiles luring kids away through the internet, according to Iquilla, Asha’s mother. Supposedly, Asha handled this well; she contentedly stayed well within the limits her parents set. She loved playing basketball and was the point guard for her elementary school basketball team.
SHELBY, NC
KFYR-TV

Woman’s body found partially clothed in Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found in Devils Lake. Police say the woman’s body was found partially clothed on Monday, March 7 in a snowbank behind some garages. The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Katherine Lenior. Authorities say...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
8 News Now

Police: Missing man found dead in desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The discovery of a missing man’s human remains were found in a desert area on Thursday, according to Bullhead City police in Arizona. Investigators said evidence at the scene indicated the remains were that of Felipe Calderon Zamora, 39, who was reported missing by his family in July. Official identification and […]
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
ABC News

ABC News

601K+
Followers
146K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy