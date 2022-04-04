ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Nuclear missiles, bombs market to surge 73% by 2030, report says

By Reuters
 2 days ago
April 4 (Reuters) - The global market for nuclear missiles and bombs should surpass $126 billion within ten years, up nearly 73% from 2020 levels, according to a report by Allied Market Research on Monday, as Russian aggression in Ukraine spurs military spending.

The value of the market would jump 72.6% from the Portland-based research firm's estimate of nearly $73 billion in 2020, when COVID-19 delays and reallocation of funds to support the health crisis "severely affected" the defence sector.

An increase in geopolitical conflicts and bigger military budgets would likely push the figure up at an annual compounded rate of 5.4% until 2030, the report said.

U.S. President Joe Biden last week requested a record peacetime national defence budget, which would prioritise modernizing its nuclear "triad" of ballistic missile submarines, bombers and land-based missiles. read more

The report predicted that demand for small nuclear warheads, which can be easily deployed through aircraft and land-based missiles, would fuel faster growth in these segments, although submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) accounted for a quarter of the market in 2020.

While North America dominated more than half the global market in 2020, the report predicted the fastest growth would come from the Asia-Pacific region on initiatives by India, Pakistan and China to bolster their nuclear arsenals.

"However, international treaties and consortiums discourage nuclear testing," the firm said in a report summary. "This hampers the market growth."

It predicted that the rising influence of non-nuclear proliferation treaties and national efforts should increase the number of warheads in storage or awaiting dismantlement.

Active weapons, however, accounted for the "lion's share" - more than two-thirds - of the market in 2020, it said, due to investment in nuclear arsenals and new warhead purchases.

Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States at the start of the year issued a joint statement saying there could be no winners in a nuclear war and it must be avoided.

Reporting by Sarah Morland Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 35

Gail Noel
2d ago

Our world needs to stop making them & destroy every one of them & safely get rid of anything nuclear. We are destroying are planted. There will be no live to conquer with nuclear stuff. Wake up & own it. A great nation doesn't destroy it. A great nation makes earth a better place. Russia Make this world better, do not for the sake of Your Children, make Yourself go down in history as a leadership that helps to preserve this world.

Reply(3)
6
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Chinese-owned TikTok rushes to move all US user data to the US and put American staff in control to head off privacy concerns by DC regulators over spying by Communist government

Chinese-owned TikTok is frantically working to move all data it holds on US users to the US, and putting an American team in control, according to reports. ByteDance, owner of the popular social video app, has launched Project Texas, which will also see an end to US employees reporting to its managers in Beijing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Reuters

Reuters

