Masked Thieves Steal Ferrari From ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Cast Member’s Home

The thieves, sneakers in hand, get ready to pull the Ferrari out of the driveway at Bill and Jennifer Aydin's Paramus home. Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/jenniferaydin/

Add “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member Jennifer Aydin and her husband to the skyrocketing list of victims who’ve had their vehicles stolen by brazen thieves.

Security video from the garage of their Paramus home shows a trio of COVID-masked thieves in hoodies swiping Bill Aydin’s Ferrari late Sunday, April 4.

The couple was away on vacation at the Fountainbleu Hotel in Miami and due to return Monday, as many of her 440,000 or so followers on Instagram have known.

“My kids and parents and other friends were all home,” Jennifer Aydin, 44, wrote late Sunday.

Their 17-year-old son, Justin, “pulled right up as they were leaving my house,” she added in another post. “Thank God he wasn’t there 30 seconds earlier to cross their path while in the act.”

The teen did see the stolen red 2016 Ferrari speed from the 12,000-square-foot, $3 million mansion with a white SUV right behind, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said Monday morning.

The thieves had entered another of the couple's vehicles, which had been left unlocked in the driveway, the chief said.

In it they found a garage door opener that gave them access, Ehrenberg said.

The key fob had also been left in the Ferrari, he added.

In the garage security video that Jennifer Aydin posted on Instagram, the three garage doors open simultaneously at 10:51 p.m. Sunday. One door begins to retract but quickly opens.

A thief enters and pulls the cover off the Ferrari.

Two others rush in. All are wearing hoodies and masks. They grab three pair of sneakers, then turn their attention to the Ferrari.

The car alarm is triggered as one of them gets behind the wheel. The other two duck out as he backs the Ferrari from the garage.

In and out in exactly 3 minutes.

Car thefts not only have skyrocketed throughout New Jersey the past few months. They also occur during the day now -- all because of new rules that prevent police pursuits.

The directives issued by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office just a few months ago prohibit police from pursuing drivers who haven't already presented a "clear and serious threat" beforehand.

Speed or evasive driving doesn't cut it.

Add that to a New Jersey bail reform law that requires local authorities to release all but the most violent offenders.

The result is what many agree is the highest concentration ever of thieves from out of the area swiping the most expensive vehicles from the suburban New Jersey streets.

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans are familiar with Bill Aydin’s Ferrari. His wife threw up in it after getting drunk on tequila shots during a pool party at Teresa Giudice’s house.

“I actually took one for the team and threw up on myself and my Chanel bathing suit,” Jennifer Aydin later claimed.

“Thank you God and Jesus and all my guardian angels🙏🏻- my family is safe. Scared, but safe,” the Long Island native wrote Sunday night. “Mommy and Daddy will be home [Monday].”

Black-and-white Instagram video below shows the thieves approaching the nine-bedroom house.

Chief Ehrenberg asked that anyone who saw anything or has information that could help identify the thieves call the Paramus Police Department: (201) 262-3400. Callers can remain anonymous.

