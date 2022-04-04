The Dig Interview: Marissa Paternoster from Screaming Females

Phone calls from a killer to a victim in horror films were once an effective trope which, outside the Scream series, has mostly disappeared. This is primarily due to a change in technology and how we use it. The days of home landlines and multiple landlines are becoming a thing of the past. Calls are now easier to track as well. If you get a prank call from someone, there’s no need to call the police and have the call traced. For the most part the caller’s number just appears on your screen. And if that’s not enough, we have moved into an era where people talk less and less on their phones. Unless you’re of a certain age, texting and social media has become the main source of communication. The latest Scream taps into this trend in its opening scene. The scariest thing about a phone in the twenty-first century is when it actually rings. We’ve all experienced it. It doesn't have to be 3am, it can be the middle of the day, when whatever tone we’ve programmed into our cell phone sounds. We immediately feel that sense of dread or anxiety, wondering why someone is calling us, why couldn’t they just text or email. We don’t want to answer. If it’s a number we don’t recognize, we usually don’t. If Ghostface was to call, his threats would go straight to voicemail.

