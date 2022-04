Gale L. Kratzer-Snyder, 89, of Richfield died Wednesday, March 23, 2022. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2 at Richfield United Methodist Church, followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Richfield Union Cemetery. Arrangements by Hummel Funeral Home, Middleburg.

RICHFIELD, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO