Shirley Ann Bailey Vowell, 85

Shirley Ann Jackson, 82, of Laurel, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, in the care of Accent Care Hospice based at Christiana Hospital in Newark. She was born Aug. 16, 1939, to the late John and Ella Sally Bratten Foskey Cooper in Salisbury, Md. She married Russell Jackson, and together they raised five children. She was a poultry grower for several firms, ending with Allen Foods. She liked flea markets, soap operas, and driving in the country. She was a collector of ceramic chickens and poultry memorabilia. She was an excellent cook, and was thought of by her family as the sweetest woman in the world and the best Mom in the world, due to her loving and caring character.

LAUREL, DE ・ 15 DAYS AGO