An Idaho Falls man suspected of threatening to shoot someone during a robbery was arrested Sunday. According to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release, Hernan Cortes, 29, approached the victim Saturday at around 3 a.m. Cortes reportedly asked the victim what they had on them, then told them he had a gun. The victim said they did not see a gun, but that Cortes had his hands in his...

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 16 DAYS AGO