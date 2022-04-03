ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain and snow today

By Eric Gage
WKTV
 2 days ago

Afternoon: Rain/snow mix. High 39. Evening: Snow turns to flurries. Mid 30s. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 42. Low 29. Snowfall begins this morning across most areas as a low pressure system moves directly over the area....

