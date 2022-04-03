Meet John Skakun

Netflix password sharing may be coming to an end, but according to a new study, Illinois ranks second in sharing Netflix passwords. Just barely behind Ohio, Illinois comes in second for Netflix password sharing, which isn't something to brag about. 58% of users said that they share their password, just behind Ohio at 59% according to NBC Chicago. Almost 51% of Netflix users share passwords with people that don't live in the house where the account originates, and according to Netflix, this is hurting them for not being able to create more TV shows and movies.
