Lyric Williams felt like all things are possible during Day 1 of the Calhoun County softball tournament. An historic win will do that. On a day when the top eight seeds survived in the double-elimination tourney at Calhoun County softball complex, Anniston’s come-from-behind, 8-4 victory over Faith Christian in the first elimination round stood out.

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO