ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk buys $2.9bn stake in Twitter to become biggest shareholder

By Mark Sweney and Rupert Neate
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1REYdP_0eyfJViO00
Elon Musk Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP

The billionaire Elon Musk has taken an almost $3bn (£2.3bn) stake in Twitter to become the social media platform’s largest shareholder.

The world’s richest man, who has a penchant for eccentric behaviour frequently involving tweets, has built a 9.2% stake in Twitter, according to filings made to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday.

The boss of Tesla and SpaceX, who with more than 80 million followers ranks in the global top 10 of the most popular users on the microblogging site, paid $2.89bn for the stake at Twitter’s closing share price on Friday.

The company’s shares soared by more than a quarter in pre-market trading on the back of the news, adding about $8bn to its $31.5bn value, before easing back to 21% up in early trading. After the stock price jump Musk’s shares are now worth more than $3.5bn.

Musk has been highly critical of Twitter and only last week said he was “giving serious thought” to building his own social media platform after questioning whether it was adequately supporting free speech. He now holds a stake more than four times the 2.25% holding of the Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Analysts believe the shareholding taken by Musk could eventually result in the 50-year-old taking an active interest in the microblogging site that could lead to a buyout.

“We would expect this passive stake as just the start of broader conversations with the Twitter board/management that could ultimately lead to an active stake and a potential more aggressive ownership role of Twitter,” said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.

Musk, whose personal fortune is estimated at $289bn – almost $100bn more than the world’s next richest person, the Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos – has often found himself in trouble for tweeting contentious remarks.

The Tesla boss’s many questionable Twitter moments include calling Vernon Unsworth, a diver who helped rescue a team of young football players stuck in a flooded cave in Thailand, “pedo guy” after he criticised Musk’s plan to save them with a submarine.

Musk eventually deleted the tweets and apologised to Unsworth, who sued for $190m in damages for the tweets. The jury found the Tesla boss did not defame Unsworth , and after the verdict Musk told reporters in the hallway of the courtroom: “My faith in humanity is restored.”

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Last year, Tesla posted a job advertisement for a customer support specialist with responsibilities including handling complaints made against the South African-born American entrepreneur on social media.

In February, Musk tweeted a meme comparing the Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, to Adolf Hitler, which he deleted after it attracted widespread criticism. In December, he tweeted a meme showing the face of Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s new chief executive, over that of the former Russian dictator Joseph Stalin.

Musk has also found himself in trouble with the US financial markets regulator, the SEC, for posting tweets that have had significant ramifications for the companies he runs.

In 2018, he posted that he had “secured” funding to take Tesla private, a move that resulted in the SEC requiring Musk to get pre-approval for certain public communications relating to the electric car company’s share price. Musk settled with the SEC, paying a $20m fine and stepping down as Tesla’s chairman, while saying it was “harassment” and an “unjustified action”.

While he was under investigation by the SEC he smoked marijuana on a live web show , which resulted in a 6% fall in Tesla’s share price, and the departure of two of its senior executives.

He angered the SEC again last year when he asked his Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of his stake in Tesla – which resulted in a sharp fall in the company’s share price – leading to the US regulator issuing a subpoena to see if Musk was complying with its previous settlement.

Musk met his on-off partner Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, on Twitter. In 2020, he tweeted that the couple’s newborn son would rather cryptically be called X Æ A-12 . Grimes later explained the name in a social media post. The couple had a second child, a girl named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk , via surrogate in December.

In another moment of eccentricity, last year Musk changed his official job title at Tesla to “technoking” while the company’s financial chief was rebranded as “master of coin”, a nod to Tesla’s multibillion investments in bitcoin.

Comments / 3

Related
The Guardian

Chinese article urging country to cut ties with Putin gets 1m views

When an essay from a prominent Shanghai scholar suggested China needed to cut ties with Vladimir Putin as soon as possible over the Ukraine war, the online reaction was swift. Despite being published late on a Friday evening in the Carter Center’s US-China Perception Monitor, Hu Wei’s essay soon gained a million views in and outside China, and was republished into Chinese blogs, non-official media sites and social media accounts.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Joseph Stalin
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Jeff Bezos
The Independent

Elon Musk sells all his California homes for $128m after Grimes claimed he lives ‘below poverty line’

The world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has followed through on his vow to own "no house" by selling all seven of his California homes for a total of $128m, raking in an estimated $25m in profits from the sales. Mr Musk claims the vow came from his desire to focus fully on his mission to send humans to Mars. Though many are sceptical of Mr Musk – who has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth – his ex-wife, the singer Grimes, claims he is sincere about his goals. In a recent interview in Vanity...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shareholding#Elon Musk Photograph#Ap#Sec
TheStreet

New Teamsters Union Boss Sends Dire Warning to Amazon, UPS

The new head of one of America's most powerful labor unions said Monday that he is ready to take on retail giant Amazon after renegotiating a longstanding contract with delivery company UPS. Sean O’Brien, a fourth-generation Teamster from Boston, said that if the International Brotherhood of Teamsters can successfully push...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Grimes Shares How Elon Musk Lives, Spends His Money

The weirdest thing about Elon Musk and Grimes’ relationship, and the thing that almost no one wants to admit, is that it’s at least kinda cute. The CEO and Chief Engineer of SpaceX and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and the musician born Claire Boucher are both polarizing figures, to be put it lightly.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Elon Musk’s tweet to Putin should be the end of us pretending he’s a quirky, cool tech hero

Oligarchs deploy hypermasculinity to justify their own power and aggression. That’s true of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But it’s also true — in a geekier, self-parodic, but still wearisomely predictable way — of Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Today Musk bizarrely tweeted, “I hereby challenge ÐÐ»Ð°Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÑÑÐ¸Ð½ [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.” He added, “Stakes are Ð£ÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð° [Ukraine]. Do you agree to this fight?”The director general of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, quickly replied, “You, little devil, are still young.” “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time,” came the reply.The spectacle of...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

227K+
Followers
62K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy