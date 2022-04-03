Get to Know Ashley Kidd

“Porcupine Pat” McKinney is environmental education coordinator for the Schuylkill Conservation District and provides programming for people of all ages with a special emphasis on schools, nature center development and public programming. Originally from Marion, Ohio, he holds a bachelor’ degree with distinction in natural resources with an emphasis on environmental interpretation from The Ohio State University. He is a recipient of the Sandy Cochran Award for Excellence in Natural Resources Education from the Pennsylvania Forestry Association in 2005, the 2007 Schuylkill Pride Award, the 2010 Schuylkill Outdoors Personality of the Year and the 2013 PA Association of Environmental Educators “Outstanding Environmental Educator Award.” He will be recognized in June with a Community Service Award by the Hawk Mountain Scout Council for his work with Scouts.
