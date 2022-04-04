How Billie Eilish Honored the Late Taylor Hawkins at the 2022 Grammys
By Jacklyn Krol
104.5 KDAT
3 days ago
Billie Eilish honored late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her 2022 Grammys performance. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Sunday (April 3), where the "everything i wanted" hit-maker performed an emotional rendition of her Grammy-nominated song "Happier Than...
The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas. The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday that also includes Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. After two years of pandemic-related cancellations, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, more commonly known simply as Coachella, is...
It was the slap seen and heard 'round the world, and we're still dealing with the reverberations of it one week later. But how did the 2022 Grammys address Will Smith slapping Chris Rock onstage during the 2022 Academy Awards?. The 2022 Grammys aired Sunday (April 3) at MGM Grand...
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Rolling Stone rounded up what they consider to be the "25 Greatest Grammy Performances Ever," and it seems safe to say Pink is not in agreement with the final list. In fact, the "So What" star slammed the publication in a seemingly since-deleted Instagram comment. The historic magazine shared their...
At the beginning of March, we told you that a woman from Cedar Rapids made it on season 20 of American Idol. Her name is Haley Myles (formerly Slaton.) Myles, who auditioned while pregnant with her son, fought hard to make it through to Hollywood. She wanted to prove to her son that you can chase your dreams, and she did just that.
Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
Mark Wahlberg is reaching a point in his life where it's becoming harder and harder to leave his family behind for months-long projects, which explains why the actor says the curtain is slowly inching to a close when it comes to his career in Hollywood. The 50-year-old actor spoke with...
The steady rise of the career of Hailey Whitters, Eastern Iowa's very own country songstress, is about to shift into a new gear. Or at least it should. Her 2020 album The Dream made year-end best-of lists. She followed that up in 2021 with the addition of several stellar duets with the likes of Trisha Yearwood, Little Big Town, and Jordan Davis on the expanded Living The Dream. Heck, she's even had a song featured on an episode of the hit TV show Yellowstone. But her new album 'Raised' sounds and feels like the best work of Whitters' career.
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
Last week, we were thrilled to find out that not one, but BOTH of our Iowa American Idol contestants had made it through round one of Hollywood Week. Sam Moss, a Winterset-native, and Haley Myles of Cedar Rapids impressed the judges during their individual performances, but next they would have to prove themselves as a team.
It's been just over a week since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, but sweet baby Moses does it feel like longer. The last 10 days have seen a decade's worth of analysis, criticism, apologies, and hot takes from people who clearly have to share their opinion like it's a medical condition. Maybe they explode into chunks of flesh of bone if they don't express every dull thought they have on the internet? I just don't know.
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday (April 3) live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Prior to the CBS telecast, which airs at 8 PM ET, the premiere ceremony will stream through Grammy.com beginning at 3:30 PM ET. If you miss any of the action, the awards show will be available to watch via Paramount+.
Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
Harry Styles' "As It Was" lyrics and music video have arrived, and we can't wait for the new surprises ahead from the singer's new era!. On Thursday (March 31), the "Watermelon Sugar" singer premiered the first song off his upcoming third studio album, Harry's House. The music video begins with...
During a recent comedy show, Amy Schumer revealed one of the jokes she was not allowed to make while hosting the 2022 Oscars — and it's probably for the best the joke was banned. The canned joke had to do with the fatal, accidental shooting that occurred on the...
Courteney Cox tried out the viral Friends face filter on Instagram, and the end result was decidedly not friendly. In fact, the resulting video will likely be responsible for more than a few nightmares. The actress played resident neat freak Monica Geller alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt...
