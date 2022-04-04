ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The Best Sake To Drink, According To Sake Sommelier Yoshiko Sakuma

By Kristen Adaway
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CD6D8_0eyeaMU100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIJ8u_0eyeaMU100 One of the sake Sakuma recommends is Kurosawa “Nigori,"﻿ which is a sweet, cloudy sake. (Photo: Tippsy Sake)

Commerce of Color is a HuffPost series dedicated to showcasing, spotlighting and highlighting brands from communities that are underrepresented, despite their massive buying power and influence.

If you’ve ever been to a Japanese bar or restaurant, you’ve likely seen a menu with a list of different types of sake, a traditional Japanese alcoholic beverage that’s made by fermenting yeast , similar to the process of making beer . But sake differs in that it’s made with rice, water and koji (a strain of fungus used for various culinary purposes and in the production of alcohol), and can have either a sweet or dry finish. The alcohol content of sake usually ranges from 9-16%.

Rabbit House , an omakase and sake bar that opened six years ago in New York City, has an extensive sake menu thanks to Yoshiko Sakuma, the restaurant’s chef and owner. Born and raised in Japan, Sakuma is deeply familiar with the origins of sake and how it pairs with different foods thanks to her many years of culinary experience working at multiple restaurants around the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2agfc6_0eyeaMU100 The owner and chef of Rabbit House in New York City, Yoshiko Sakuma (Photo: Photo courtesy of Yoshiko Sakuma)

“When I was in Japan, I had the opportunity to work at very nice izakaya-type restaurants. They had a very good selection of sake,” she told HuffPost. “We have so many sake breweries in Japan and some of them have a long history. All the techniques of sake making are getting better because technology continues to advance.”

Because she’s a trained sake sommelier and has a dynamic culinary background, we asked Sakuma to grace us with her sake expertise. Check out Sakuma’s beginner-friendly sake picks to add to your bar cart or to impress your dinner guests. They’re all available on Tippsy Sake , where you can peruse even more types of sake.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Coke's latest flavor is here. And it's a weird one

Coke's recent foray into bold new flavors has its latest entry, and it's a doozy. Last month, Coca-Cola announced a new limited-edition beverage: Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with a flavor "inspired by space." Now the company is one-upping itself with another offbeat offering: Coca-Cola Zero...
FOOD & DRINKS
moneytalksnews.com

The 7 Most Popular Fried Chicken Chains in America

Burgers and fries may be all-American, but don’t underestimate the popularity of fried chicken restaurants. Tender, juicy chicken with crispy skin, cooked to perfection, is a mouthwatering treat. In recent years, there’s even been a bit of a chicken-sandwich battle, with numerous restaurant chains offering up their take on the classic menu item.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurosawa
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Putting a Twist on Its Fan-Favorite Beignets

It just feels wrong to not accompany a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich with something sweet—be it those turnover-style fried pies or a classic Beignet. The Southern-style fast food joint has toyed with iterations of its deep-fried, powdered sugar-doused pastries before, and now Popeyes is putting an all-new twist on its fan-favorite Beignets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Mashed

The Best Brand Of Barbecue Sauce, According To 48% Of People

From the deep flavors imparted slowly by a smoker to the backyard grill that friends and family gather around in the summer, barbecue is an important part of food culture for many people. Meat kissed by the flame of a grill is often perfected when it's slathered in barbecue sauce. While some Texas pitmasters might rebuke pouring sauce all over their prized brisket, others cannot resist the classic condiment.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Menu Favorite (Wendy's Beware)

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report rarely changes its menu. The fast-food chain was built on the idea of offering the same experience, whether you dine in Chicago or Orlando. That has now grown into a global experience, making it somewhat difficult for the company to make major additions.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Fungus#Sommelier#Food Drink#Japanese#Rabbit House
Fatherly

Get to Know Nixta, the Mexican Liquor That Tastes Like Sweet Corn Bread

It’s no surprise that corn, the crop that manages to find its way onto the ingredient lists of many of our food items, is one of the main ingredients in the production of fine liquor. Corn is the primary grain used in bourbon, and it contributes to the mixed grain mash bills of many other spirits, including corn whiskeys and even some vodkas and gins. However, the intrinsic, pure taste of corn is lost or masked in all these concoctions. But Nixta Liqor de Elote, the world’s first corn-forward liquor that some describe as “like drinking tamale,” makes a strong case for why the grain should be front and center in your rocks glass more often.
DRINKS
Queens Post

Jackson Heights Restaurant Known for Its Colombian Arepas to Open in Astoria

A beloved Jackson Heights restaurant that specializes in Colombian cuisine is opening a new location in Astoria. Arepa Lady, a family-run business known for its authentic Colombian arepas, will open in the middle of May at The World Artisan Market, a repurposed warehouse building located at 34-39 31st St. Arepa Lady will be the latest establishment to open in the building following on from Urban Vegan Roots, Sotta La Luna, Sala and Elevenses.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Cherry Blossom-Themed Teas for Sipping the Afternoon Away

D.C. is no stranger to extravagant afternoon teas, but once the fleeting cherry blossom buds start popping up along the Tidal Basin and the D.C. Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off the festivities, chefs and restaurateurs pull out all the stops. From tables set with tiny cherry blossom trees trimmed with...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

America's Priciest Sushi Bar Will Soon Charge $1,000 Per Person

A meal at Masa, the opulent sushi bar in Columbus Circle flaunting three Michelin stars, has long been a dream for many fine dining fans. But the experience doesn't come cheap, and now its costs are set to rise even more. What's already the country's most expensive restaurant will raise...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

The Best Food Trucks in Every State in the United States

When one is hungry for some good food, a truck is usually not the first place which comes to mind — but that has been changing in recent years, as the reputation and popularity of food trucks has been rising faster than fresh bread baked with yeast due to the quality and variety of offerings, which can rival some of the better restaurants in a city or state…
CARS
HuffPost

The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From March 2022

Have you ever thought about adding cream cheese to a pound cake to make it even creamier? Or adding some zing to your chicken with a few secret ingredients you probably already have in your fridge? If you need to give your recipe repertoire a boost, check out this month’s most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!)
RECIPES
purewow.com

Oishii Omakase Strawberries Are All Over Our Instagram Feed—But Are They Worth the Hype?

If you have an Instagram account (especially if you live close to New York City), you’ve heard of Oishii’s famous Omakase Berries, luxury strawberries that are as rare as they are delicious. As tempting as it may be to shell out $5 per berry (yes, you read that right) to taste fruit that was once exclusively grown on the other side of the world, odds are you want to know if they’re worth the splurge. Read on for our honest review of these viral berries, which are part of a growing luxury fruit trend that’s permeating the food scene.
FOOD & DRINKS
realitytitbit.com

Master Chef finalist Elly Wentworth tries her luck on the Great British Menu

Elle Wentworth is one of the highly talented chefs set to appear on the new season of Great British Menu this week and the chef is no stranger to competitions as she was one of the 2016 Master Chef finalists. Ely managed to impress the judges with her modern menu and she is hoping she can do the same for BBC’s Great British Menu.
TV & VIDEOS
HuffPost

HuffPost

23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy