Rain returns Tuesday to Connecticut

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jon Cubit says today is sunny, dry and pleasant with temps back into the mid-50s, but a wet week is up ahead.

NEXT: Light rain moves in by Tuesday afternoon. Heavier rain showers arrive by late Tuesday night, and a rainy trend continues with us throughout the week.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 53.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with late day showers possible. High of 55.

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers, scattered through the day. High of 52.

THURSDAY: Rain showers. Thunderstorm chance. High of 50.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. Shower chance. High of 60.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, shower chance. High of 61.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High of 55.

