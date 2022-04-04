Rain returns Tuesday to Connecticut

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jon Cubit says today is sunny, dry and pleasant with temps back into the mid-50s, but a wet week is up ahead.

NEXT: Light rain moves in by Tuesday afternoon. Heavier rain showers arrive by late Tuesday night, and a rainy trend continues with us throughout the week.

MORE: News 12 Storm Watch Team Blog

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 53.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with late day showers possible. High of 55.

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers, scattered through the day. High of 52.

THURSDAY: Rain showers. Thunderstorm chance. High of 50.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. Shower chance. High of 60.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, shower chance. High of 61.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High of 55.