See Where in Minnesota These 25 (+ More) Celebs Were Born

My wife and I moved to Rogers, MN in 2020 just before COVID-19 hit and homes began going on the market for crazy prices. As we familiarized ourselves with the area, we discovered a private property in nearby Otsego that struck me as one of the most majestic homes I'd ever seen. Located on River Road NE (or County Highway 42), it sits atop an immaculately-kept lawn at the end of a gated driveaway. A private lake/pond can be seen to the left of the driveway and a private tennis court on the right. When viewing from Google Maps, an outdoor pool sits out front of the house and the Mississippi and Crow Rivers intersect just behind. It's truly a stunning piece of property.

ROGERS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO