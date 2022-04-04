ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials: Collapse of Bridgeport abandoned church roof forces street closures

By News 12 Staff
Part of Barnum Avenue remains closed after officials say the roof of an abandoned church collapsed Sunday.

Barnum Avenue, between Mill Hill Avenue and Central Avenue, near Bridgeport Hospital is closed.

The roof collapse happened Sunday just before 5 p.m.

Officials say they received multiple 911 calls reporting the collapse at True Pentecostal Church. When fire crews arrived, they determined no one was inside.

Officials say portions of the collapse impacted a nearby building, but there was no structural damage to it.

The Building Department has been notified. The stretch of road will remain closed until the church is demolished.

