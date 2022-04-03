ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford County, ME

Oxford Co. group educating others about increase in fentanyl overdose deaths

By Mal Meyer
WPFO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWAY (WGME)-- It's highly addictive and stronger than other drugs-- fentanyl. That's part of the reason why some believe overdose deaths have been on the rise here in Maine. "Sometimes it makes me angry. Makes me feel helpless." said Sgt. Matt Baker with the Oxford County Sheriff's Office. For...

fox23maine.com

WALB 10

Fentanyl overdoses on the rise in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The powerful drug fentanyl is fueling a record-setting number of overdose deaths in Georgia. Opioid-involved overdose deaths have been rapidly increasing in Georgia since 2010, driven largely by increased use and misuse of prescription opioids. A silent killer: That’s how some people are describing the fentanyl....
LAGRANGE, GA
CBS Boston

Lowell Seeing Increase In Suspected Opioid-Related Overdose Deaths; 5 Reported In Recent Days

LOWELL (CBS) — Opioid deaths are on the rise in Lowell, police said this week in a public safety alert to residents. “The LPD continues to note an increase in suspected opioid related overdose deaths in Lowell,” the department said. “Specifically, there have been 5 suspected opioid related overdose deaths between 3/12/22-3/20/22.” Massachusetts opioid overdose deaths have been increasing, according to the latest published data. The state says in the first nine months of 2021, there were 1,211 confirmed opioid-related deaths, which was a 1.3% increase from 2020. Police are telling those suffering from addiction and their loved ones to be “extra vigilant,” as the deadly substance fentanyl has been found laced in drugs like cocaine, marijuana and pills bought online. Anyone needing help can contact Lowell’s opioid outreach program at 978-631-7240.  
LOWELL, MA
ABC13 Houston

Man charged in the death of 12-year-old nephew who overdosed on fentanyl

CAMDEN, New Jersey (KTRK) -- A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged after a 12-year-old boy was found unresponsive on a school bus, according to officials. Troy Nokes, 35, was charged on March 21 with aggravated ,manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child, employing a juvenile in a drug distribution scheme, and other crimes.
CAMDEN, NJ
WSAW

Fentanyl was a factor in more than half of Marathon County’s 2021 overdose deaths

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty people lost their lives in Marathon County in 2021 due to fatal drug overdoses. Of them, 14 involved fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine. Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Vice

Black Man Sentenced to 124 Years for Selling Fentanyl That Led to Overdose

In an extreme example of a “death by dealer”-style prosecution, a Black man has been sentenced to 124 years in jail for selling fentanyl to a white man who overdosed. Judge Dewey Arthur of Mississippi’s Madison County Circuit Court handed down the sentence to Carlos Allen, 33, last week. Allen was convicted of trafficking fentanyl and possessing opioids and amphetamines, according to a press release put out by District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr. He sold drugs to Austin Elliott, 24, last year; Elliott then died of an overdose.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Child dies after being found near Dover cliffs and rushed to hospital

A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Parents arrested after eight-year-old dies weighing 38 pounds

The parents of an eight-year-old boy have been arrested after their son stopped breathing weighing just 38 pounds. Peoria, Illinois authorities have announced that Brandon Walker, 40, and Stephanie Jones, 35, have been charged with first-degree murder. Their bond has been set at $1m each and they could face life in prison. Peoria Police said in a 30 March statement that police were called to a home the day before and found Navin Jones, eight, “unresponsive and ... not breathing”. In a later update, the department said that “detectives were able to identify” Jones and Walker “as suspects in this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGME

Mass. man accused of buying Maine hares to sell to beagle clubs

BDN-- A Massachusetts man has been charged with illegally buying snowshoe hares trapped live in Maine and selling them to beagle clubs in his home state to be used in field trials. Jon Rioux, 35, of North Attleborough is charged with four counts of interstate wildlife trafficking and one count...
PORTLAND, ME
WSMV

Police charge two men with murder in fentanyl overdose deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police have charged two men with 2nd-degree murder in two separate fentanyl overdose deaths. According to police, 35-year-old Victor Scruggs allegedly sold a pill that killed 40-year-old William Young on Feb. 5, 2021. Police say that Young was found dead at his South Nashville residence, with his cause of death was ruled as “acute combined drug toxicity involving fentanyl.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBIR

Sevier Co. SWAT and K-9 teams arrest 11 in drug operation following overdose deaths

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Sevier County authorities arrested 11 people in Sevierville as part of an operation to crack down on drugs and prevent more overdose deaths. The Sevierville Police Department said its SWAT, K-9 teams and other specialized officers worked with specialized team members with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office, Pigeon Forge Police Department and Gatlinburg Police Department to serve search warrants at several locations across Sevierville on Friday.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
B98.5

Six Teenage Girls Killed in Head-On With 18-Wheeler Tuesday Afternoon

According to News Center Maine, six teenage girls were pronounced dead following a head-on collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Reports indicate the girls were all travelling together in a black passenger vehicle when it collided with an 18-wheeler travelling the other way. The collision happened at about 12:30 PM in...
MAINE STATE
BBC

Hakeem Hussain: Images released of home where 'neglected' boy died

Pictures have been released showing drugs paraphernalia inside a home where a boy was found dead in the garden after alleged neglect by his mother. Seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain died from an asthma attack in Birmingham on 26 November 2017, Coventry Crown Court has been told. Laura Heath, 39, "prioritised" her...
PUBLIC SAFETY

