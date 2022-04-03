Oxford Co. group educating others about increase in fentanyl overdose deaths

LOWELL (CBS) — Opioid deaths are on the rise in Lowell, police said this week in a public safety alert to residents. “The LPD continues to note an increase in suspected opioid related overdose deaths in Lowell,” the department said. “Specifically, there have been 5 suspected opioid related overdose deaths between 3/12/22-3/20/22.” Massachusetts opioid overdose deaths have been increasing, according to the latest published data. The state says in the first nine months of 2021, there were 1,211 confirmed opioid-related deaths, which was a 1.3% increase from 2020. Police are telling those suffering from addiction and their loved ones to be “extra vigilant,” as the deadly substance fentanyl has been found laced in drugs like cocaine, marijuana and pills bought online. Anyone needing help can contact Lowell’s opioid outreach program at 978-631-7240.

