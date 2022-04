A crash that killed a person on a scooter created a commuter nightmare for drivers this morning on the Sunrise Highway.

Police says the accident happened around 3:20 a.m. and closed down all the eastbound lanes between exits 39 and 40. The highway fully reopened after 8 a.m.

Investigators have not commented yet on the accident.

It is unknown why the victim was on the highway on a scooter.