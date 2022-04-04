ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Prosecutor urges ex-Goldman banker's conviction over 1MDB, defense blasts witness

By Luc Cohen
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2AOJ_0eydOqsS00
Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng and his lawyer Marc Agnifilo leave the federal court in New York, U.S., May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. prosecutor on Monday urged jurors to convict a former senior Goldman Sachs (GS.N) banker for helping loot billions of dollars from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, while the defense accused the government's star witness of lying.

In her closing argument in Brooklyn federal court, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alixandra Smith said the defendant Roger Ng received more than $35 million in kickbacks from the "brazen" bribery and money laundering scheme, and must be held accountable.

Ng's lawyer Marc Agnifilo countered that his client, who had been Goldman's former top investment banker for Malaysia, was falsely implicated by his former boss Tim Leissner, the star witness.

"He never stopped lying ever, and he didn't stop lying in this courtroom," Agnifilo said, referring to Leissner.

Closing arguments are expected to end on Tuesday, followed by the judge instructing jurors on the law and the start of deliberations.

The nearly two-month trial stemmed from one of the biggest financial scandals in history.

Prosecutors have said Goldman helped 1MDB raise $6.5 billion through three bond sales, but that $4.5 billion was diverted to government officials, bankers and their associates through bribes and kickbacks.

Goldman in 2020 paid a fine of nearly $3 billion and its Malaysian unit agreed to plead guilty. The scheme's suspected mastermind, Malaysian financier Jho Low, remains at large.

Ng, 49, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to launder money and violating an anti-corruption law, and will likely be the only person tried in the United States over 1MDB.

Prosecutors said Ng helped Leissner embezzle hundreds of millions of dollars, launder the proceeds and bribe officials to win business for Goldman.

"The harm to the people of Malaysia is immeasurable," Smith told jurors. "It is deeply unfair to everyone else who plays by the rules."

Leissner, 52, pleaded guilty in 2018 to similar charges as Ng.

Agnifilo focused his closing argument on Leissner's credibility, after Leissner admitted during testimony that he "lied a lot." read more

While the defense acknowledged that Ng introduced Leissner to Low, Agnifilo said his client played no further role, and Leissner lied to get a lighter sentence.

"Roger is basically the fall guy for this whole thing," Agnifilo said.

Smith acknowledged that Leissner was seeking leniency by testifying, but said other testimony backed up his story.

"What he told you about the crimes he committed with the defendant and others is backed up by and consistent with other evidence," Smith said. "You already know the defendant is guilty from the other evidence."

Ng has acknowledged receiving $35 million from Leissner, but jurors will need to sort out what the money was for.

Leissner said that money represented kickbacks from 1MDB, and that he agreed with Ng to tell banks processing the transfers a "cover story" that it came from a legitimate business venture between their wives. read more

Ng's wife, Hwee Bin Lim, testified for the defense that she invested $6 million in the mid-2000s in a Chinese company owned by the family of Leissner's then-wife, Judy Chan.

She said the $35 million was her return on that investment.

Low was indicted in 2018 alongside Ng. Malaysian authorities say Low is in China, which Beijing denies.

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder, Bill Berkrot, Richard Chang and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Jho Low Got $1.42 Billion From Goldman 1MDB Deals, FBI Says (2)

Fugitive financier Jho Low , the alleged mastermind of the 1MDB scandal , stole $1.42 billion from three bond transactions that. arranged for the Malaysian wealth fund, an FBI agent who traced the funds testified. Federal Bureau of Investigation. agent Eric Van Dorn took the stand Monday at the trial...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
CBS News

"It's coming": President Biden warns of "evolving" Russian cyber threat to U.S.

President Biden warned Monday that "evolving intelligence" suggests Russia is exploring options for potential cyber attacks targeting U.S. critical infrastructure. "The magnitude of Russia's cyber capacity is fairly consequential," Mr. Biden said, addressing the Business Roundtable, an association of some of the nation's largest corporations. "And it's coming." While there's...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jho Low
Daily Mail

Chinese-owned TikTok rushes to move all US user data to the US and put American staff in control to head off privacy concerns by DC regulators over spying by Communist government

Chinese-owned TikTok is frantically working to move all data it holds on US users to the US, and putting an American team in control, according to reports. ByteDance, owner of the popular social video app, has launched Project Texas, which will also see an end to US employees reporting to its managers in Beijing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Malaysian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
China
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

395K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy