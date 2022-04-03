ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

Five generations strong

ocj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral years ago an unusual, foreign looking mail crate showed up at Jon Everett’s Shelby County home. He wasn’t sure what to make of it at first. A package like this obviously seemed a bit suspicious, unsettling even. Jon was pretty sure, though, it had something to do with his son,...

ocj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
MilitaryTimes

Army logistics general loses star, replaced after IG investigation

The Army has replaced its deputy chief of staff for logistics, now-Maj. Gen. Duane Gamble, after an inspector general investigation substantiated allegations that he “displayed counterproductive leadership,” according to an Army spokesperson. Gamble, who was a three-star, reverted back to major general when he left his former duty...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy