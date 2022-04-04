Vacant house fire on Bierce Ave. in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a fire in Dayton Sunday night.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the fire started at a home on Bierce Avenue in Dayton. They received the initial call around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Dispatchers said the home was vacant.
