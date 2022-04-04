ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Vacant house fire on Bierce Ave. in Dayton

By Riley Phillips
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vXvzM_0eyd5geO00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a fire in Dayton Sunday night.

One person reportedly shot in drive-by shooting

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the fire started at a home on Bierce Avenue in Dayton. They received the initial call around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Dispatchers said the home was vacant.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Woman who dropped off baby at Dayton hospital ID’d

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — UPDATE: The Dayton Police Department has identified the woman who’s believed to have left a baby at Dayton Children’s Hospital on Thursday. ORIGINAL: The Dayton Police Department is looking for a woman suspected of dropping off a baby at the hospital and leaving.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman opens fire on tow truck repossessing her vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) 21-year-old, Kaley Morgan is charged with felony assault after firing a gun at a tow truck while her car was being repossessed. According to abc6 news, Police received a report about a person with a gun on Tuesday night around 11 p.m. Police arrived and found a tow truck repossessing a 2011 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

“Crime of the Week”: February homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for more information in a homicide investigation for its “Crime of the Week.” The homicide took place on Feb. 5 in the 710 block of Gilbert Street in Columbus. Police say officers were sent to that location at 8:05 p.m. and found the victim, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Man arrested with drugs, pickle

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested Sunday after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said marijuana was found inside the vehicle during a traffic stop. Antonio Stanley, 31, of Cincinnati, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A body found in a pond Saturday evening in West Chester has been identified as missing man 31-year-old Alexander Enslen, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Police said his body was found in a pond on Fountains Boulevard. Enslen was last seen in...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Shot While Giving Woman a Ride

Ohio Man Shot While Giving Woman a RideSCDN Photo Archive. A man in Ohio was shot while giving a ride to a woman he had never met. The unidentified 64-year-old man was pumping gas in Columbus when a woman asked him for a ride. He refused at first, but eventually agreed.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy