Maryland Weather: Chilly Start, Rain Tomorrow

By Meg McNamara
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This week is full of April showers.

After a dry Monday, wet weather is in the forecast Tuesday through Saturday.

Our work week started on a clear and cold note.

Monday’s morning temperatures started in the mid 30s but they’re rebounding rather nicely into the upper 50s.

Unfortunately, the sunshine will fade and give way to clouds throughout the day.

Western Maryland could see rain as a warm front lifts across the state, but most of us will stay dry.

Until tomorrow, that is.

Off-and-on rain is possible Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.

Most of us could pick up between three-quarters of an inch to an inch and a quarter of rain.

We get a bit of a break before rain returns on Wednesday night into Thursday.

Some heavy downpours and gusty thunderstorms are possible on Thursday.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the possibility of severe storms that day.

By the time we get through both these rounds of rain, totals will be between two to three inches.

Friday and Saturday could see a few showers, but they will likely be pretty light and spotty.

