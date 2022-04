The offensive ability of the Yale baseball team (13–8, 4–2 Ivy) fluctuated last weekend as the squad traveled to New York to face off against Cornell (5–12, 2–4 Ivy). The Bulldogs lost the first two games of their three-game match-up against the Big Red, but avoided the series sweep by winning the final game in dominant fashion.

ITHACA, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO