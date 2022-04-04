Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher Get Flirty on the Grammy Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]
By Billy Dukes
Cat Country 107.3
3 days ago
Carrie Underwood has rarely looked happier than she did walking the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet with husband Mike Fisher. Not every photo of the couple in this red carpet gallery finds a blushing country singer, but each is a snapshot of love. The singer was up for two...
Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
Carrie Underwood is back with new original music. Out as of midnight on March 18, "Ghost Story" is the superstar's first new single on country radio and the first since 2019’s "Drinking Alone." Written by hit songsmiths David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey,and Josh Kear, the vividly-painted “Ghost Story” finds Underwood...
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
It's been more than three years since Carrie Underwood released her last full-length studio album, Cry Pretty, and though she's stayed plenty busy since then — releasing a Christmas album, My Gift, and a gospel album, My Savior, plus a hit duet with Jason Aldean called "If I Didn't Love You" — fans have been clamoring for the next chapter.
This year's nominees for the only entirely fan-voted award show in country music are in!. The 2022 CMT Music Awards announced the artists that'll go head-to-head on April 11, and country's best and brightest are all represented, including Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean. "Lose It" singer...
Country music superstar Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her "competitive spirit," and joked about how it got her in "trouble" with her husband, Mike Fisher. During an appearance on Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen, Underwood discussed her career and personal life, eventually dishing on how her persistence has led to some heated moments. I think with me and Mike, it's a competitive spirit and I feel like there are surprisingly a lot about him and his being a former pro-athlete and me and what I do that it's like... There's a lot that are kind of parallel."
Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
Selena Gomez has arrived at the Critics' Choice Awards. Wearing a stunning shade of red to match the carpet, Gomez posed in a halter-neck gown custom-made by Louis Vuitton. The silk creation came with a matching scarf as a train, affixed by a sparkly ring. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek, low pony, drawing attention to her statement arrow earring, which she paired with gorgeous silver jewelry, all from Boucheron. Gomez is nominated for best actress in a comedy series for her performance in "Only Murders in the Building" alongside Elle Fanning, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sandra Oh, Issa Rae, and Jean Smart.
Carrie Underwood didn't miss an opportunity to chat with one of Yellowstone's biggest stars. Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes (Monica and Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone) attended the ACM Awards in Las Vegas this week, and the country singer was plenty friendly toward them. Photos show Underwood posing with Asbille for...
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Carly Pearce performed in a songwriting round at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley on Tuesday night (March 29) as part of the annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. Pearce performed alongside songwriters Josh Kear, Chris Tompkins and Matt Stell, and in a video posted by fan account Carly P Connect, she sings a snippet of Carrie Underwood's 2006 mega-hit, "Before He Cheats."
Chris Stapleton has won Best Country Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards, with his album, Starting Over. The album came out in late 2020 and is Stapleton's fourth full-length studio project. Stapleton came up on stage to claim his trophy along with his producer Dave Cobb. As he accepted the...
Brothers Osborne won their first-ever Grammy Award on Sunday afternoon (April 3), and they gave an emotional acceptance speech that had both men seemingly on the verge of breaking down at the podium. The sibling duo of John and T.J. Osborne took home Best Country Duo/Group Performance honor in a...
Carrie Underwood is saying goodbye to a four-legged friend who was by her side for years. The singer's dog, Ace, died on Sunday night (April 3), the same night that Underwood won Best Roots Gospel Album at the 2022 Grammys in Las Vegas and performed at the show. On social...
The winners of the 2022 Grammy Awards have been announced, and some of the biggest names in country music are among those who are taking home top awards. The Grammy winners in three of the main country categories were announced on Sunday afternoon (April 3) in a ceremony prior to the televised show slated to air later on Sunday evening. Chris Stapleton took home Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song, while Brothers Osborne won their first-ever Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, giving an emotional acceptance speech afterward.
Tonight, some of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers will gather at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, which will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles (parts of the ceremony will also be broadcast from London). The glitzy, star-studded ceremony—which honors the year’s best film and television performances—will be hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer. The festivities will be broadcast on both The CW and TBS beginning at 7 p.m. EST.
The Judds are reuniting to perform on television together for the first time in 20 years. People reports that the mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd are slated to reunite for a live performance during the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The Judds will sing their 1990 hit "Love Can Build a Bridge" in front of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville during the show on April 11, with Kacey Musgraves set to introduce their performance.
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0