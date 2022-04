BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — One man is getting ready to go on a very long walk through Boise, Idaho this month to raise money for clean drinking water. Dallas Crum is a co-founder of Vivid Roots, a non-profit that aims to bring clean water access to underserved communities. Later this month, he's planning to walk 105 miles on the Boise greenbelt over a span of four days — carrying 5 gallons of water with him.

