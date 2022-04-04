ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Police investigate fatal drive-by shooting in Riverside

By William Clayton, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
Crime scene generic Police tape and car at night. (Nick Papantonis)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported fatal drive-by shooting at the intersection of Stockton Street and Irene Street Saturday evening.

Police found an unresponsive black man in their early 40s next to a motorcycle in the middle of the roadway.

The man was pronounced by JFRD deceased at the scene.

JSO stated that the man was riding on their motorcycle and believe a vehicle drove by shooting multiple times.

No information is available on the possible shooter or vehicle.

Multiple witnesses have been interviewed with no indication of road rage being a cause.

The victim will be transported to the medical examiner’s office where a full autopsy will be completed by doctors.

JSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.

