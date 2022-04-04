ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

As Truth Social is branded ‘massive failure’ and ‘disaster’, what went wrong for Trump’s new platform?

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJ1zy_0eybnsXN00

Donald Trump ’s social media platform has been dubbed a “disaster” by critics as daily downloads declined nearly 95 per cent since its February launch, new reports suggested.

After the former US president was banned from most social media networks, including Twitter and Facebook, in the aftermath of the Capitol riots on 6 January 2021, he announced the launch of Truth Social as a new platform where he would engage with his supporters.

Even following its launch in February, Truth Social has remained an app most people could not use due to its long waiting list, according to reports. Nearly 1.5 million people were reportedly unable to use it.

Trump news - live updates

Several users have complained on Twitter that it has taken weeks for them to be granted access to the app, and Mr Trump himself has not posted a single “truth” on the app in over a month.

Popular left-wing blogger Majid Padellan has called the app a “massive failure”.

“Now that Truth Social is a massive failure, where will conservatives say they’re leaving to go to without ever actually leaving?” Mr Padellan, better known for his candid political voice under the username BrooklynDad_Defiant!, said on Twitter.

Last week analysts from the tech company Sensor Tower found that Truth Social has seen a drop of almost 810,000 users since its launch on 21 February.

The analysis showed that the app had over 870,000 installs in its first week, and as little as 60,000 more recently.

“It’s been a disaster,” Joshua Tucker, director of NYU’s Centre for Social Media and Politics, told the BBC.

“This is down 93 per cent from its launch week, when it saw 872,000 installs during the week of Feb. 21,” Stephanie Chan, a mobile insights strategist, told The Wrap .

It isn’t among the top 100 downloaded apps, according to Similar Web.

“We estimate that Truth Social has so far reached approximately 1.2 million installs since its launch,” Ms Chan added.

While the platform has blamed “millions of millions” of people signing up last month as the reason why many users still haven’t yet been able to gain access, some experts say this figure is disputed.

“Not millions and millions, I just signed up half-hour ago and its barely over 1M. The count in the email validation was under 1M,” one user Tweeted on 3 March.

Shares of the firm bringing the social media venture into the public domain are also reportedly sinking with declining downloads.

After rising briefly late February, shares in the platform’s main acquisition company, Digital World Acquisition Corp, shed 31 per cent of its value, Bloomberg reported last week.

The app is also not available yet for Android users, and once it is released for this group, it may potentially see more downloads.

With Mr Trump not posting on Truth Social in over a month, some experts say that the app will see more downloads if he becomes more active on the platform. Mr Trump has 750,000 followers on the app.

“Maybe they’re holding him back. That’s his last chance to launch it - when suddenly Trump comes in and starts being really active on it, that will get a buzz,” Mr Tucker said.

The Independent has reached out to the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social, for comment.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Independent
The Independent

588K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Follow The Independent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC: 'I’m coming on my own - not on behalf of a client or company'

A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Chan
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
POTUS
The Independent

‘Someone is unduly influencing Ginni Thomas’: Expert says Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and wife are part of ‘Trump cult’

As former Moonie-turned-cult-expert Steven Hassan watched the Capitol Riots unfolding last January, there was a familiar face among the thousands of MAGA supporters clamouring to overturn the 2020 election result.Hyung Jin ‘Sean’ Moon, head of the far-right, AR-15-worshiping Rod of Iron Ministries and son of Moonie founder Sun Myung Moon, had joined Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to protest in front of the US Capitol. The group has been widely described as a cult.The Rod of Iron Ministries posted a clip to its Instagram page showing Sean Moon wiping tear gas from his eyes while blaming the violence on Antifa.The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Disaster#Truth Social#Capitol
The Independent

Trump supporter claims Space Force will overturn election result in bizarre rally interview

At a political rally held in Michigan on Saturday, supporters of Donald Trump – the event’s keynote speaker – dragged out both tried and trusted conspiracy theories as well as some brand new, and even more unverified and unsupported, claims ahead of the former president’s speech.While the one-term president brought his own false claims to the stage later on Saturday, including one where he boasted of winning a non-existent ‘Man of the Year’ award, there were even more falsified fables being pushed outside the doors of the crowd at Michigan Stars Sports Center in Washington Township before Mr Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

What I Learned When Trump Tried to Correct the Record

As an academic historian, I never expected to find myself in a videoconference with Donald Trump. But one afternoon last summer—a day after C-SPAN released a poll of historians who ranked him just above Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson, and James Buchanan, our country’s worst chief executives—he popped up in a Zoom box and told me and some of my colleagues about the 45th presidency from his point of view. He spoke calmly. “We’ve had some great people; we’ve had some people that weren’t so great. That’s understandable,” he told us. “That’s true with, I guess, every administration. But overall, we had tremendous, tremendous success.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Independent

588K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy