ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Inspirational World Cup delivers legacy on the power and impact of women’s cricket for young and old

By Milly McEvoy
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CW9Bn_0eyaq3Ml00

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup featured nail-biting thrillers, stand-out performances and a seventh title for Australia in a month of sensational action.

Eight teams touched down in New Zealand a year later than planned due to the Covid pandemic but the tournament was worth the wait, with the best in the world ensuring this was one of the most memorable World Cups ever.

Ten of 31 matches went down to the final over with all three results still possible, as players from across the competition praised the tournament’s competitive nature.

Their performances across the World Cup will live long in the memory, but the players’ words resonate just as loudly as their actions.

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine summed it up perfectly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e3oGb_0eyaq3Ml00

“This has probably been one of the most competitive, high-scoring competitions that I’ve been involved in and I’ve been around for a while,” she said.

“I think the way that teams have batted in particular has been outstanding. A lot of credit has to go to the ground staff though and what's been prepared here in New Zealand.

“It shows the growth of the women’s game and when we get put on great cricket wickets, you get fantastic results.”

The New Zealand public attended in their droves, whether the White Ferns were playing or not, with just under 5,000 packing out Hagley Oval to see Australia defeat England by 71 runs in Sunday’s final .

Australia captain Meg Lanning reflected on the tournament’s quality, as it made her side’s victory all the sweeter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X9FLa_0eyaq3Ml00

She said: “It’s been a great tournament. It’s been one of the best I’ve been involved in with so many close finishes that when you're watching, you’re on the edge of your seat.

“For us to be sitting here at the end as winners, we’ve really had to work hard for it.

“It’s a credit to the world game, where it sits and how competitive it is. You saw Bangladesh and Pakistan really pushing the top nations along and they’re so important to the game.

“It’s been great to see everybody come here and play some really good cricket and for us to be sitting here as the winners at the end of it is certainly very special.”

The World Cup allowed players to give their all and show their skills on the biggest stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10dsUf_0eyaq3Ml00

For Hayley Matthews and West Indies, who were losing semi-finalists along with South Africa, it was an opportunity to show their passion for cricket and their nation.

Matthews said: “I think when you look at the characteristics of this team, you think of people who play with their hearts on their sleeves.

“We come into every game with so much emotion and so much passion, trying to represent West Indies and the Caribbean.

“We are by no means the absolute best cricketers in the world, but at the same time we play with so much fight and so much spirit that we can compete with the best in the world which is brilliant to be a part of.”

The tournament will leave a legacy on the power and impact of women’s cricket for young and old.

And there is one child who will not be short of inspiration – Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter Fatima, who became the star of the tournament when she watched her mother skipper Pakistan to a first World Cup victory in 13 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43SIS1_0eyaq3Ml00

“Firstly, we have made a lot of memories for her,” Bismah said. “And definitely the love that she’s received, I have all that saved on social media, everyone’s comments and love for her.

“Definitely when she grows up, that’s the first thing that I will show her – that this is all the love that you collected in the World Cup, and she must be proud about how she received so much love from everyone and that her mother is representing Pakistan, it will be an honour for her.”

While Bismah considers the legacy of the World Cup for her daughter, Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana reflected on the impact their tournament debut will have on the growth of cricket back home.

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan for their first win at a World Cup and finished seventh in the group, just behind India and New Zealand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okLTn_0eyaq3Ml00

The Tigresses will now join the ICC Women’s Championship and Nigar believes this will help to accelerate their momentum.

She said: “We have entered into the ICC Women’s Championship which means we will play many bilateral series now. We will play a lot more matches with the top seven teams at home and away which will help us to hone our skills a lot.

“We have a lot of opportunities ahead, we will play a lot of series against them, so then we will be more improved.”

While the tournament has come to an end, the memories will live on and inspire those to come back and make the next World Cup even better.

© ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Hosting two Rugby World Cups is an opportunity Australia cannot afford to fumble

Australian rugby has been given a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revitalise the game in this country with the prospect of hosting back-to-back men’s and women’s World Cups only two years apart. In a tremendous fillip for the game, Australia was on Monday named the preferred candidate to host the women’s World Cup in 2029, along with the men’s tournament in 2027.
RUGBY
The Independent

World Cup draw LIVE: England face USA, Iran and possibly Wales or Scotland at Qatar 2022

Follow all the latest updates and reaction from Qatar 2022 as the World Cup group stage draw took place in Doha this afternoon. England were drawn into Group B alongside USA, Iran and the winner of the three teams still alive in the European play-offs - namely Wales, Scotland and Ukraine. If Wales - who are through to the play-off final - or Scotland reach the World Cup, it will set up a tantalising Battle of Britain in Qatar.Spain and Germany were drawn together in a standout tie in Group E, while hosts Qatar face Netherlands, the Africa Cup...
WORLD
SkySports

Ben Stokes: England all-rounder awaits scan results before planning summer

The England vice-captain suffered problems during the tour of the West Indies, as Joe Root's side slumped to a Test series defeat after a disappointing loss in Grenada. Stokes is set for further checks in a bid to determine how he can move forwards, with the domestic season about to resume ahead of another busy summer international schedule starting against New Zealand in June.
SPORTS
SkySports

England coach Eddie Jones resumes contentious role with Japanese club Suntory Sungoliath

Jones has a long-standing arrangement to act as consultant to the Japanese club - one which pre-dates his appointment as England head coach in 2015. The Rugby Football Union says it is comfortable with Jones' role, despite the fact it means he will be working with top rival international players, including Australian centre Samu Kerevi and All Blacks Star Damian McKenzie.
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bismah Maroof
Person
Meg Lanning
Person
Sophie Devine
Person
Hayley Matthews
BBC

Ben Stokes: England vice-captain waiting on result of knee scan

England vice-captain Ben Stokes says he cannot make any plans for the summer until he has had a scan to assess the extent of a knee problem. The Durham all-rounder struggled with the issue during England's recent series defeat against West Indies. The County Championship starts on Thursday, while England's...
SPORTS
BBC

2022 Commonwealth Games: Wales secure Birmingham table tennis spot

Wales table tennis have guaranteed a place at the 2022 Commonwealth Games this summer in the men's singles and women's team event. Callum Evans has qualified for Birmingham in the men's singles. Charlotte Carey, Chloe Thomas and Anna Hursey are on the long list hoping for selection in the women's...
TENNIS
The Independent

More than half a million women forced to endure lengthy waits for gynaecologists

More than half a million women are forced to wait for long periods to receive gynaecological care despite being in acute pain and suffering heavy bleeding, new research has found.The study, carried out by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, found gynaecology waiting lists have seen the highest rise of all medical areas.Researchers, who polled 837 women waiting for gynaecology care, found 80 per cent of women say their mental health has been harmed by waiting to be treated.While one in four of those who struggled with their mental health as a result of their lengthy waiting time cited...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Spain reverses plan to open up to unvaccinated British visitors

In an extraordinary reversal of an earlier announcement, the Spanish tourist board in London has withdrawn the promise of opening up to unvaccinated British visitors.On Wednesday afternoon the tourist board said Spain had opened up to all UK travellers with immediate effect, saying unjabbed visitors would be able to enter with a negative pre-departure test.But it now says that announcement resulted from an error of interpretation of the official state bulletin.UK travellers aged 12 and above are still required to show proof of being fully vaccinated or a certificate of recovery (dated no more than 180 days previously).Pedro Medina,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket Australia#World Cups#Pakistan#Covid#The White Ferns
The Independent

Victims of extremism urged to share experiences to help UK tackle terror

People who have been targeted by extremists are being urged to share their experiences as part of a major independent review that will help the Government tackle hatred and division.The Government’s independent adviser for social cohesion and resilience, Dame Sara Khan, is launching a call for evidence on Thursday to help understand how extremism harms communities.Responses from victims, local authorities and members of the public will shape her recommendations on how the Government can better support and protect them.I know first-hand the terrible impact extremism can have on individuals, families and our communitiesBrendan Cox, widower of murdered MP Jo CoxDame...
U.K.
BBC

Ross Taylor bids emotional farewell in final match for New Zealand

New Zealand 333-8 (50 overs): Young 120, Guptill 106. Netherlands 218 (42.3 overs): Myburgh 64, Henry 4-36 An emotional Ross Taylor was given a standing ovation in his final match for New Zealand in Hamilton. The batter made his last Black Caps appearance in their 115-run one-day international win over...
WORLD
BBC

Glamorgan Cricket: Coach Matthew Maynard wants promotion fight

County Championship Division Two: Glamorgan v Durham. Date: Thurs 7 - Sun 11 April Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Coverage: Commentary and reports BBC Sport website and app; reports on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru & Radio Newcastle. Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard says his team should be "fighting...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Fifa criticised after damning new report of labour abuses in Qatar ahead of World Cup

Migrant workers at private security firms in Qatar are still subject to “forced labour” and a number of other labour abuses, according to a damning new Amnesty International report, that criticised Fifa for failing “to put in place adequate processes” to prevent the problems.The governing body and Supreme Committee have been urged to “press Qatar to urgently implement all its labour reforms” now, with the World Cup just over six months away.The conclusions demolish Qatar 2022’s abrasive appeals to reform, and how critics must “educate themselves”, from last week’s World Cup draw.Among the findings that came from interviews with 59...
FIFA
Daily Mail

England's World Cup opener against Iran on November 21 will be shown live on the BBC, with ITV showing the Three Lions' last-16 and quarter-final ties should they reach the knockout stages in Qatar

England's opening match of the World Cup against Iran in November will be broadcast live on BBC1, with ITV getting both their last 16 and quarter-final ties should Gareth Southgate's side progress to the knockout stages. As has been the case since the 1966 tournament in England the terrestrial broadcasters...
WORLD
The Independent

FIFA urged to do more to end abusive practices in Qatari private security sector

Human rights campaigners have called on FIFA to prevent the “systematic and structural” abuse of Qatar’s private security workers ahead of this winter’s World Cup finals.Amnesty International’s 74-page ‘They Think That We’re Machines’ report into the welfare of those employed in the notoriously perilous sector has uncovered abusive practices including overworking, lack of rest days, punitive fines and racial discrimination which the organisation claims amount to forced labour.Stephen Cockburn, Amnesty International’s head of economic and social justice, said: “With the World Cup just months away, FIFA must focus on doing more to prevent abuses in the inherently perilous private security...
FIFA
The Independent

China's security deal with Solomons raises alarm in Pacific

A security alliance between China and the Solomon Islands has sent shudders throughout the South Pacific, with many worried it could set off a large-scale military buildup or that Western animosity to the deal could play into China’s hands. What remains most unclear is the extent of China’s ambitions. A Chinese military presence in the Solomons would put it not only on the doorstep of Australia and New Zealand but also in close proximity to Guam, with its massive U.S. military bases.China so far operates just one acknowledged foreign military base, in the impoverished but strategically important Horn of...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

588K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy