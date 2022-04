Today’s Entry: As I see it, when it comes to gender ID and sexuality discussion in the classroom, the biggest dividing line is the belief by opponents of the Parent’s Rights law is that children need a place where they can discuss their sexuality and maybe that can’t happen at home. Conversely, you have supporters concerned that the developing minds of their children could in effect be indoctrinated by educators who may have specific agendas. I personally feel it's absurd that sexuality discussions of any kind would be attempted in elementary school, however I would like to know if there is any data which suggests that children today are more likely to identify as homosexual or trans compared to adults? That could perhaps answer the question as to if this really is an issue worth addressing in schools.

