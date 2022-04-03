ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

'Dogs secure first MW series win

By Taylor Martinez / Strategic Communications
gobulldogs.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. – The Fresno State softball team defeated San Jose State 4-2 in the weekend finale to win the series. The Bulldogs (8-26, 2-7 MW) earn their first series win of Mountain West play. Fresno State out-hit SJSU 8-7 in the contest. Sophomore Avery Lawley led the 'Dogs at...

