'Dogs secure first MW series win

The 23rd-ranked Georgia Bulldogs completed a series sweep of 16th-ranked Florida with a 14-8 victory Saturday in front of 3,696 spectators at Foley Field. “We talk about toughness, and it showed today because it was like two different games as we got down 6-1 and then we came back late with an eight-run inning,” said Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “Nolan Crisp was really good and gave us a solid start and we didn’t play well behind him. We made three errors, and then we were able to overcome it. An example of that would be Garrett Blaylock. He should have made a catch, and it cost us two runs. He didn’t get upset, he came right back and hit a three-run home run. You have to be able to bounce back, and he did.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO