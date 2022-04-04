ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Just Stop Oil protester glues himself to LBC microphone

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

A Just Stop Oil protester glued himself to an LBC microphone, sparking drama in the studio.

In a conversation with presenter Tom Swarbrick, Just Stop Oil spokesperson Nathan McGovern slammed the channel for "misinformation" while accusing the oil industry of "murder" and calling for a detransition away from fossil fuels.

"You have a massive platform and a microphone that you can use to tell people about the situation we are in and you are not using it," he said while getting out some glue and squeezing it onto his hand.

Grabbing the microphone to glue himself to it, he added: "Someone like me, an ordinary person who is fighting for their future is having to take the microphone in a situation like this and having to tell your viewers the situation that we are in because people like you do not."

It comes after 200 activists from Just Stop Oil have been arrested after obstructing access to oil and gas terminals across England, demanding an end to new oil and gas projects .

Swarbrick had to change studios to continue his show after telling the audience what was going on.

"You are not going to get ordinary people to join you," Swarbrick said, criticising him for his actions.

After the drama, Just Stop Oil posted a statement on social media.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Every new oil and gas facility tightens the noose around the necks of our young people.

"If the media will not communicate their predicament they will have no choice but to take the microphone."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lbc#Glues#Oil Company#Microphone#Oil And Gas#Protest
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Lone Ukrainian tank takes on entire Russian armored convoy

Video emerged on Tuesday of a lone Ukrainian T-64BV tank attacking an entire convoy of Russian tanks and other armored vehicles. The video of the battle showed the Ukrainian tank in a stationary position behind cover, firing upon the Russian column as it moves down an adjacent roadway. Rob Lee, who has been a prominent analyst of the ongoing war in Ukraine, assessed that the Ukrainian tank destroyed a Russian BTR-82A armored personnel carrier during the battle.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Protests
The Guardian

Truth Social: the failing anti-Twitter platform even Trump barely uses

The former president, banned from mainstream social media, promised to ‘fight back against Big Tech’. It’s not going well. Truth Social, Donald Trump’s new social media network, was supposed to be “a major new platform” where Republicans and Democrats alike could converse in an environment free from the “censorship” of big tech, an environment with an “ironclad commitment to protecting vigorous debate”.
POTUS
Vail Daily

Letter: Stop dependency on foreign oil

With all the uproar regarding the cost of fuel, I feel some people are ignoring the solution: renewable energy. President Biden has been talking about ways to decrease the dependence on foreign oil since Day 1. He has proposed expansion of wind, solar and electric energy. Specifically, more charging stations to make electric cars and trucks more acceptable. The automobile manufacturers are all in.
EAGLE, CO
The Conversation U.S.

War in Ukraine is testing some American evangelicals' support for Putin as a leader of conservative values

In February 2022, evangelical leader Franklin Graham called on his followers to pray for Vladimir Putin. His tweet acknowledged that it might seem a “strange request” given that Russia was clearly about to invade Ukraine. But Graham asked that believers “pray that God would work in his heart so that war could be avoided at all cost.” The backlash was fast and direct. Graham had not solicited prayers for Ukraine, some observers commented. And he had rarely called on believers to pray for U.S. President Joe Biden. A significant subset of the U.S. evangelical community, particularly white conservatives,...
RELIGION
Indy100

Putin and Zelensky lookalike fight cancelled after serious backlash

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were set to battle it out in an MMA fight.Well, not exactly. Instead, the lookalikes of the world leaders were supposed to fight later this month, but immense backlash forced the event to be called off.The competitors came face to face over the weekend for a press conference held by promoters, Royal Division. The event was live-streamed to YouTube and Facebook viewers. It is said to help raise funds for Ukrainian refugees. Footage showed the impersonators arrive in style, accompanied by 'bodyguards' as they hopped out of their 4x4 Mercedes cars....
COMBAT SPORTS
Indy100

Paying Fox News viewers to watch CNN makes them less gullible, study finds

Most people agree that the media outlets viewers choose to consume news from affect their political opinions and beliefs. But a new study has proven this by paying Fox News viewers to watch CNN for 30 days and observing changes in viewers' perspectives. The study was conducted by political scientists David Broockman and Joshua Kalla in September 2020 and focused on both media outlets' coverage of Covid-19 and Donald Trump's presidency. Unsurprisingly, the study found that Americans who lean heavily with a political party "reject information contrary to their partisan loyalties and from opposing sources." However, even overwhelmingly strong conservative...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

175K+
Followers
11K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy