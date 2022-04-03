Newham: Police name 80-year-old woman stabbed to death

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 15-year-old boy is in custody and facing charges that allege he fatally stabbed a 19-year-old family member in Duluth last week. According to Duluth police, officers were dispatched at 6:41 p.m. Friday to the 1700 block of East Superior Street on a disturbance call. A family member, a man, was alleged to have been assaulted. Police say officers investigated, spoke to the adult male family member, determined that there wasn’t an assault, and cleared the scene at around 6:55 p.m. Officers were called back at 7:04 p.m. for a medical call and that’s when they found a female victim, Karimah Phuly, stabbed and unresponsive. Medical responders pronounced her dead on the scene. Police say a boy — who is a family member — was arrested following an investigation and search warrant. The boy has been formally charged with second-degree murder by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, according to police. “The Duluth Police Department wants to send our condolences to Karimah’s friends, family, and loved ones,” police said. The investigation into the stabbing continues. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

