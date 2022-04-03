ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Newham: Police name 80-year-old woman stabbed to death

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have named an 80-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in her home. Shotera Bibi was pronounced dead at the...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Killer seen ‘trying to massacre’ neighbours on CCTV after father-of-three stabbed to death

CCTV footage shows a killer allegedly trying to carry out a “massacre” of his neighbours which saw a father-of-three stabbed to death and two others wounded.Can Arslan, 52, is on trial for the murder of Matthew Boorman, who was stabbed 27 times on his front lawn after returning home from work.Bristol Crown Court heard it is not disputed Arslan killed Boorman, 43, but the jury in the trial has been told it must decide whether his death was murder or manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.Arslan was fuelled by “anger and revenge” against fellow residents in his village...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Clerkenwell: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 19, found dead in student halls in London

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 19-year-old woman was found dead in student halls in London. Sabita Thanwani was named by the Met Police on Sunday morning after the tragic discovery in Clerkenwell on Saturday. Officers were called at around 5.10am to a report of a woman “seriously injured” at the student block. Despite emergency workers’ best efforts, Ms Thanwani was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested a man in connection with her death on Sunday afternoon in the Clerkenwell area. He remains in police custody on suspicion of murder and assault.Detective Chief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bbc London
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Daily Mail

Cruz Beckham is first member of the family to break social media silence after discovering thief had raided their £40m London mansion while David, Victoria and Harper were at home

Cruz Beckham was the first member of the Beckham family to return to social media after their West London home was burgled. The thief forced their way into a spare upstairs bedroom at the £40m mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs completely unawares.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Hackney schoolgirl strip-searched by Met Police was taken out of exam

A 15-year-old black schoolgirl strip-searched by police was pulled out of an exam so the "traumatic incident" could take place, a safeguarding report says. Teachers at her Hackney school called the Met Police after wrongly suspecting her of carrying cannabis in 2020. The report found the search, without another adult...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KTVU FOX 2

Teens arrested after 73-year-old woman carjacked, dragged to death

NEW ORLEANS - Police in New Orleans said they have arrested four teenagers suspected of carjacking a 73-year-old woman and dragging her to death. Authorities said the incident happened Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Scott Street. Officers said when they arrived, they located the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BBC

Six men jailed after 'major' South West drugs operation

Six men have been jailed after nearly 4kg (9lbs) of drugs were seized during a police operation. The three-year investigation, known as Operation Decode, was led by Avon and Somerset Police, with Wiltshire Police and Devon and Cornwall Police. During the operation some £60,000 in cash and significant quantities of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Dog which attacked toddler was not a banned breed, police say

A dog which killed a 17-month-old girl in an attack was not a banned breed, police have said.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens, Merseyside, at 3.50pm on Monday.Merseyside Police said tests showed the dog, which the family had bought just a week earlier, was an American bully XL.LATEST | Tests have confirmed that the dog involved in the tragic death of 17-month-old Bella Rae-Birch in St Helens on Monday was an American Bully XL, a legal breed not subject to any prohibitions under...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Scrap metal plant worker is caught on CCTV moments before he was crushed to death while trying to unclog machine - as bosses are found guilty of hundreds of safety breaches

Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tributes for ‘good mother’ stabbed to death while children were at school

Neighbours have paid tribute to a “lovely” mother-of-two who was stabbed to death in Bethnal Green, London, while her children were at school.The alarm was raised at 4.06pm on Thursday after the 40-year-old mother failed to pick her children up from school, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.Officers then attended an address on Globe Road where they found the woman with stab injuries.On Saturday, while police officers were still at the estate where the incident took place, neighbours of the woman told of how police officers broke down the door to get in to the address.Others said she had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 7, dies after ‘medical emergency’ at school as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

15-Year-Old Boy Accused Of Fatally Stabbing 19-Year-Old Woman In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 15-year-old boy is in custody and facing charges that allege he fatally stabbed a 19-year-old family member in Duluth last week. According to Duluth police, officers were dispatched at 6:41 p.m. Friday to the 1700 block of East Superior Street on a disturbance call. A family member, a man, was alleged to have been assaulted. Police say officers investigated, spoke to the adult male family member, determined that there wasn’t an assault, and cleared the scene at around 6:55 p.m. Officers were called back at 7:04 p.m. for a medical call and that’s when they found a female victim, Karimah Phuly, stabbed and unresponsive. Medical responders pronounced her dead on the scene. Police say a boy — who is a family member — was arrested following an investigation and search warrant. The boy has been formally charged with second-degree murder by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, according to police. “The Duluth Police Department wants to send our condolences to Karimah’s friends, family, and loved ones,” police said. The investigation into the stabbing continues. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
DULUTH, MN
BBC

Man who slammed pregnant woman's face against wall jailed

A man who repeatedly slammed a pregnant woman's face against a wall and stairs in a "vile" attack has been jailed. Nottinghamshire Police said Jordan Plummer became violent during an argument at a house in Stapleford on 20 June last year. Plummer also grabbed her by the hair and threw...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dea-John Reid: Teen guilty of killing boy stabbed in Birmingham

A 15-year-old boy has been found guilty of killing a teenager who was stabbed after going out to play football. Dea-John Reid died in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham on 31 May 2021. A jury heard he was "hunted down" by a group shouting racial slurs and stabbed in front...
PUBLIC SAFETY

