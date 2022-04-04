Billie Eilish Pays Tribute to Taylor Hawkins During GRAMMYs Performance
3 days ago
Billie Eilish delivered a stunning performance of her hit song, "Happier Than Ever," at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Sunday night. The performance was made all the more special by her outfit of choice, as she wore a T-shirt with Taylor Hawkins' face on it, as she belted...
The first batch of performers for this years Grammys has been announced, Variety notes. Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, and Brandi Carlile are set to perform at the event, which takes place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. The event airs live at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and livestreams on Paramount+, where it will remain available on demand.
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
Mark Wahlberg is reaching a point in his life where it's becoming harder and harder to leave his family behind for months-long projects, which explains why the actor says the curtain is slowly inching to a close when it comes to his career in Hollywood. The 50-year-old actor spoke with...
Naturi Naughton took to Instagram to share photos from her gorgeous wedding day, including an adorable pic with her new hubby as the two stood alongside the couple's friend and her former 'Power' TV hubby, Omari Hardwick.
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Friday actor Faizon Love has a tendency to stir up controversy whenever he sits down with VladTV — or any publication for that matter. In a December 2020 interview, Love suggested JAY-Z lied in his music and was never a “drug lord” like he described. He went on to refer to the Roc-A-Fella mogul as a “puppet” in the drug game.
Fellow musicians have paid tribute to “incredible talent” Taylor Hawkins, who has died aged 50.The Foo Fighters drummer was hailed as a “generous and cool person” as well as being an “amazing musician” and “unstoppable rock power”.Hawkin’s death was announced by the band on Friday in the midst of a festival tour of South America.In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad....
Will Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith, is getting philosophical on Twitter. The singer and "Red Table Talk" co-host took to the social media platform on Saturday and shared some cryptic tweets about the "meaning of life" following her father’s resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Staying quiet. Chris Rock told an excited crowd that he wouldn't be speaking out about getting slapped by Will Smith just yet. The comic, 57, made a surprise appearance at the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Tuesday, April 5, and the audience gave him a warm welcome. “He literally only addressed it as […]
Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
Affecting them all. The fallout from Will Smith's altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars is taking its toll on the King Richard star's family as they await the results of the Academy's investigation. "It’s been a nightmare for everyone," a source close to the family exclusively tells Us Weekly. "Will knows the road […]
Mindy Kaling is offering a Legally Blonde 3 update. The multi-hyphenate is hard at work writing the script for the anticipated follow-up in Reese Witherspoon's iconic movie franchise, and revealed to ET's Matt Cohen why she's taking her time crafting the story. "I love this project. I am so excited...
After earning 15 nominations over her 19-year career, Jazmine Sullivan has won not one GRAMMY Award but two! The Heaux Tales singer won her first-ever gramophones at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, and she's calling it a win for the Black women who found solace in her critically acclaimed EP.
Camila Cabello is dancing away the pain and celebrating new music! The "Havana" singer is getting ready to release her upcoming album, Familia, which will be the first since her split from Shawn Mendes. As her latest single, “Bam Bam,” featuring Ed Sheeran, says, “Así es la vida, sí,” --...
Nicki Minaj joined James Corden for the first "Carpool Karaoke" segment in two years, and the celebrated rapper proved to be one of the funniest, most exciting guests to date. The lengthy segment saw the duo belt out some of Minaj's biggest hits, while also getting personal and deep along the way.
Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny said it “eats” at him to watch footage of his sibling being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars – and called for the actor to be stripped of his Academy Award.
Kenny Rock told the Los Angeles Times that he initially thought Smith’s action was staged, but realized it was all too real when the “King Richard” star hurled the F-word at Chris.
Kenny said he first heard about the on-stage incident while he was riding the A train in Brooklyn and a friend contacted him, but the signal was poor and he could not see...
Gwen Stefani is all about Blake Shelton! During a Wednesday’s episode The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the “Sweet Escape” singer dishes on married life. During the chat, DeGeneres jokes about missing out on the opportunity to be one of Stefani’s bridesmaids during her wedding to Shelton -- which for the singer says worked out in the long run.
