Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow Give Unforgettable Performance of 'Industry Baby' at 2022 GRAMMYs
KTVB
3 days ago
Trust Lil Nas X to put on a show for his live performances! The 22-year-old artist took the stage at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards where he kicked tings off with "Dead Right Now." Dressed in a black, sparkling cape, Lil Nas X soon disrobed to reveal a glittery...
Lil Nas X made his return to social media with some exciting news about new music. The MONTERO rapper revealed that he has two new collaborations on the way, even asking fans which joint he should release first. Nas X confirmed that he has one track with YoungBoy Never Broke Again possibly entitled “Late to the Party,” and another one entitled “Down Souf Hoes” with Saucy Santana.
Scores of fans have been clamoring for information on Lil Nas X’s whereabouts and mental wellbeing since he took a sudden sabbatical from public life in December 2021. The guessing game has come to as abrupt an ending as was his moratorium from the spotlight. The 22-year-old “Old Town Road” emcee will make his grand entrance at pop music’s most prestigious program, the 2022 Grammy Awards, on April 3.
Lil Nas X made his return to the internet and is teasing new music on Twitter, including a song with NBA Youngboy. Lil Nas X’s anticipated return to the internet was worth the wait as the Lithia Springs artist announced two new songs while asking fans which one they want to be dropped first. The first song, ‘late to the party’ features NBA Youngboy while the second, ‘down souf hoes’ has a feature from Saucy Santana.
Lil Nas X is back on the internet and he's already promising his fans goodies. On Wednesday, the rapper returned to his social media accounts after nearly four months of silence. "why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?" he tweeted, referencing his "giving birth" after carrying his debut album, Montero, to full term.
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
Dove Cameron wants the "gayest crossover of all time" with Lil Nas X. The 'Boyfriend' hitmaker - who has previously said she identifies most with the term “queer” to describe her sexuality - was blown away to find out the 'Old Town Road' rapper is a big fan, and she hopes they can collaborate on a song in the future.
Bobby Rydell, popularly known for being the "teen idol" of the '60s and for starring in the 1963 movie "Bye Bye Birdie," has passed away at the age of 79. According to Variety, the singer died a few days before his 80th birthday. His cause of death was pneumonia. Radio...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Lil Nas X is a singer and rapper with a massive fanbase. His music perfectly blends hip-hop with modern day pop music but can be heard on radio stations featuring all genres. He first gained popularity with “Old Town Road” in 2019, a single that took country themes and melded them with rap beats to create a truly unique and innovative track. It was all uphill from there for Lil Nas X as he used the single to launch his music career and become a fixture in the pop music industry.
Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
Sharing her thoughts. Shanna Moakler reacted to the news that her ex-husband, Travis Barker, exchanged vows with Kourtney Kardashian. The Box Car Racer founder, 46, and the Kardashians star, 42, had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Monday, April 4, hours after they attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (It is not clear whether […]
Naturi Naughton took to Instagram to share photos from her gorgeous wedding day, including an adorable pic with her new hubby as the two stood alongside the couple's friend and her former 'Power' TV hubby, Omari Hardwick.
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Lil Nas X took three months off from social media, but came back this week with a big announcement and showed off his body. He dropped a short sneak-peek and listen at a new track, titled “Lean On My Body.” He’s shirtless in the video, wearing a hat, some grey sweatpants, and showing a glimpse of his orange Nike briefs.
Seven performers at this year's Grammys have been revealed. The lineup includes award nominees Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place in Las Vegas on April 3. The show airs on CBS at 8...
Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon make for one powerful trio! During Sunday's 64th annual GRAMMY Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the guys gave a show-stopping performance of their multi-nominated hit song, "Peaches." Bieber kicked off the performance at the piano, singing an emotional...
Friday actor Faizon Love has a tendency to stir up controversy whenever he sits down with VladTV — or any publication for that matter. In a December 2020 interview, Love suggested JAY-Z lied in his music and was never a “drug lord” like he described. He went on to refer to the Roc-A-Fella mogul as a “puppet” in the drug game.
Will Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith, is getting philosophical on Twitter. The singer and "Red Table Talk" co-host took to the social media platform on Saturday and shared some cryptic tweets about the "meaning of life" following her father’s resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Comments / 0