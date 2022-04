Tiger Woods turned Monday and Tuesday into an extravaganza in Augusta as excitement over his return reaches levels of delirium. We're about 24 hours away from seeing how his body responds to meaningful golf after such a long layoff and daunting physical obstacles. Woods' fellow players have lined up to talk about how good he looks and how tight his game is, and nothing would be better than seeing the man with five green jackets in contention for a sixth.

