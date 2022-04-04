Trevor Noah Jokes About Will Smith Slap in GRAMMYs Opener: We're 'Keeping People's Names Out of Our Mouths'
Trevor Noah returned to the GRAMMYs this year and kicked things off in style!. The Daily Show host and celebrated stand-up comic delivered his opening monologue, and didn't hold back when it came to poking fun at some of the A-list music stars in the room at the MGM Grand Garden...
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Will Smith has responded to the jokes Rebel Wilson made about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. During the prestigious ceremony, host Rebel ridiculed the Hollywood actor after he won the accolade for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. However, Will was not in attendance as he was at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Kanye West won’t be performing at the GRAMMYs despite being nominated five times. Reported reasons include his social media antics, some of which target the show’s host and comedian Trevor Noah. Hearing about the cancellation, Noah hit Twitter and delivered a statement: “I said counsel Kanye not cancel...
The Recording Academy pulled Kanye West’s performance from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, citing his “disturbing online behavior.”. On Sunday (March 20), Grammy host Trevor Noah — one of many Kanye targeted on Instagram last week — responded to the Academy’s decision, tweeting, “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.”
Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
Mark Wahlberg is reaching a point in his life where it's becoming harder and harder to leave his family behind for months-long projects, which explains why the actor says the curtain is slowly inching to a close when it comes to his career in Hollywood. The 50-year-old actor spoke with...
Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
With Sheila unravelling, Finn gone and Steffy in a coma on The Bold and the Beautiful, we kind of feel like we’re about to get a new horror franchise handed to us here. And no, it has nothing to do with the murderous nurse who comes to Los Angeles every few years to get trigger happy. Though that would be a good one.
Denzel Washington is opening up about the night Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. The Training Day star attended a leadership summit for author and bishop T.D. Jakes on Saturday in Washington, D.C., where the discussion pivoted from the Oscar-winning actor's lifelong career in Hollywood and his faith to what transpired between the King Richard star and the comedian.
Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny said it “eats” at him to watch footage of his sibling being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars – and called for the actor to be stripped of his Academy Award.
Kenny Rock told the Los Angeles Times that he initially thought Smith’s action was staged, but realized it was all too real when the “King Richard” star hurled the F-word at Chris.
Kenny said he first heard about the on-stage incident while he was riding the A train in Brooklyn and a friend contacted him, but the signal was poor and he could not see...
Fans of Lady Gaga's know her as Mother Monster, but there's a new title just as fitting: Queen of Kindness. After sweetly supporting Liza Minelli as they presented together at the 2022 Oscars a week ago, Gaga proved she is far from a sore loser when it came time for the winner of Best Pop Duo or Group Performance at the 2022 GRAMMYs to be announced.
And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
Comedian Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t appear to be shying away from making jokes about Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, even after the Georgia Republican filed a threat of violence report against the late-night host for an earlier crack he’d made against her.“Officer? I would like to report a joke,” Kimmel tweeted on Wednesday night in response to the Republican congresswoman’s original message where she wrote: “ABC, this threat of violence against me by Jimmy Kimmel has been filed with the Capitol Police”. The twitter fight between the comedian and the congresswoman stemmed from a Tuesday night monologue Kimmel delivered where he...
Saweetie always comes to slay and the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards were no exception. The GRAMMY-nominated rapper stepped out in two different outfits Sunday night. Saweetie first hit the red in a hot pink skirt and bra set by Valentino. She completed the look with matching evening gloves, a diamond necklace and an equally glittering bracelet in the shape of a snake. Saweetie rocked a short, sliver-hued 'do for the occasion.
Selena Gomez has transformed her life, simply by spending years off the internet. The 29-year-old actress and activist spoke on Monday's Good Morning America about her decision to better her mental health by staying offline. "I haven't been on the internet in four and a half years," Gomez revealed. "It...
A new judges panel has been revealed for So You Think You Can Dance. Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Matthew Morrison and JoJo Siwa have been tapped as the new judges for season 17 of Fox's returning dance competition show, the network announced Monday. Longtime host Cat Deeley returns to emcee the new season, which is set to kick off Wednesday, May 18 after the finale of The Masked Singer.
