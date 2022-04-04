Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow Give Unforgettable Performance of 'Industry Baby' at 2022 GRAMMYs
3 days ago
Trust Lil Nas X to put on a show for his live performances! The 22-year-old artist took the stage at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards where he kicked tings off with "Dead Right Now." Dressed in a black, sparkling cape, Lil Nas X soon disrobed to reveal a glittery...
Scores of fans have been clamoring for information on Lil Nas X’s whereabouts and mental wellbeing since he took a sudden sabbatical from public life in December 2021. The guessing game has come to as abrupt an ending as was his moratorium from the spotlight. The 22-year-old “Old Town Road” emcee will make his grand entrance at pop music’s most prestigious program, the 2022 Grammy Awards, on April 3.
Lil Nas X made his return to the internet and is teasing new music on Twitter, including a song with NBA Youngboy. Lil Nas X’s anticipated return to the internet was worth the wait as the Lithia Springs artist announced two new songs while asking fans which one they want to be dropped first. The first song, ‘late to the party’ features NBA Youngboy while the second, ‘down souf hoes’ has a feature from Saucy Santana.
Dove Cameron wants the "gayest crossover of all time" with Lil Nas X. The 'Boyfriend' hitmaker - who has previously said she identifies most with the term “queer” to describe her sexuality - was blown away to find out the 'Old Town Road' rapper is a big fan, and she hopes they can collaborate on a song in the future.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Lil Nas X is a singer and rapper with a massive fanbase. His music perfectly blends hip-hop with modern day pop music but can be heard on radio stations featuring all genres. He first gained popularity with “Old Town Road” in 2019, a single that took country themes and melded them with rap beats to create a truly unique and innovative track. It was all uphill from there for Lil Nas X as he used the single to launch his music career and become a fixture in the pop music industry.
The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards is adding even more star power to its already stacked line-up! It was announced on Monday that this year's show will feature special appearances from Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Lil Nas X, Avril Lavigne and many more, who joined the previously announced slate of A-list performers, including Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, and John Legend, to name a few.
Lil Nas X took three months off from social media, but came back this week with a big announcement and showed off his body. He dropped a short sneak-peek and listen at a new track, titled “Lean On My Body.” He’s shirtless in the video, wearing a hat, some grey sweatpants, and showing a glimpse of his orange Nike briefs.
As Lil Nas X takes a much-deserved break from the spotlight after becoming a mainstream music superstar, he has also temporarily pivoted away from his usually active social media accounts. We haven't heard much from the 22-year-old artist but with his birthday coming up in one month, it looks like he's soft-launching his return to work, re-appearing this weekend with a brand new hairstyle.
After a lot of waiting, the first batch of 2022 Grammy performers is now announced, and fans would surely love the lineup of artists that would grace Sin City. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. Airing...
