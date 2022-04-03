ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Patel leads UVA for second consecutive tournament

jerryratcliffe.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia men’s golf team finished seventh in the 15-team Mason Rudolph Championship on Sunday in the team’s final road tournament of the regular season. UVA shot 6-over 290 during the final round for a three-day total of 8-over 860. Vanderbilt won its home event with a score of...

jerryratcliffe.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KCBD

Texas Tech’s wool judging team wins second consecutive title

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University’s Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources has another trophy to add to its case, with the Wool Judging Team claiming its second straight national championship this week in Houston. Texas Tech sent two teams to the competition in Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Details Are Emerging From The Gus Malzahn Car Accident

Details are starting to emerge about a car accident UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in on Monday night. Malzahn was in a car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night. The UCF head coach was in the area to be his wife, Kristi, following the passing of her father.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lake Charles American Press

Tigers in a better spot than last season

LSU is off to a mediocre start in the Southeastern Conference baseball race. But it could be worse for the Tigers (19-9, 4-5 SEC) after dropping two out of three at home to Auburn over the weekend. It was, in fact, much worse just a year ago when the Tigers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss had won every SEC series in Oxford since 2018 – Arkansas snapped the streak

Ole Miss hadn’t lost a home SEC series in Oxford since 2018. Entering Sunday’s finale with Arkansas, the Rebels were seeking to extend the streak. Nope. The 10th-ranked Razorbacks beat the Rebels, 8-0, to take two out of three from Ole Miss on the road with a Sunday. Arkansas (24-7, 6-3 in SEC) scored five runs in the fifth inning to break things open. Centerfielder KB Sides hit a two-run home run in the inning and Danielle Gibson followed later in the inning with a three-run homer to provide all the runs the Hogs would need. On the other side, Mary Haff gave up just two hits and a walk, striking out eight in the seven-inning game. Arkansas is unbeaten in all three SEC series so far this season. The Hogs travel to Central Arkansas for a one-off game Tuesday before coming back to Bogle Park on Friday for a three-game set against No. 16 Auburn.
OXFORD, AR
Outsider.com

The Marty Smith Podcast: Masters Tournament Episode, Live from Savannah River Brewing Co. in Augusta, Georgia

The guys have a special one in store for listeners this week as The Marty Smith Podcast hit the road and recorded live from Savannah River Brewing Company as they previewed the 2022 Masters Tournament. For the first time, hosts Marty Smith and Wes Blankenship recorded the show in front of a live audience at the brewery. They had fun with this one as they talked a little college basketball, were joined by ESPN’s Matt Barrie, and discussed The Masters at length.
AUGUSTA, GA
WAPT

USM baseball ranked for first time this season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The Southern Miss baseball team cracks the top 25 rankings for the first time this season. USM is number one in Conference USA, they have 19 wins on the year and are 2-0 against SEC teams. No. 18 USM plays No.9 Ole Miss Tuesday night at...
HATTIESBURG, MS

