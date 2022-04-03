ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolverines Battle to Claim Sunday Split, Take Finale at No. 9 Northwestern

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article» No. 23 Michigan split its Sunday games at No. 9 Northwestern, sacrificing a late lead in a 6-4 defeat before claiming the series finale 8-3. » U-M scored two runs in the first inning and five in the seventh in the finale;Melina Livingston and Taylor Bump posted two hits and...

