ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow Give Unforgettable Performance of 'Industry Baby' at 2022 GRAMMYs

WHAS 11
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrust Lil Nas X to put on a show for his live performances! The 22-year-old artist took the stage at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards where he kicked tings off with "Dead Right Now." Dressed in a black, sparkling cape, Lil Nas X soon disrobed to reveal a glittery...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Lil Nas X Teases Collabs With YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Saucy Santana

Lil Nas X made his return to social media with some exciting news about new music. The MONTERO rapper revealed that he has two new collaborations on the way, even asking fans which joint he should release first. Nas X confirmed that he has one track with YoungBoy Never Broke Again possibly entitled “Late to the Party,” and another one entitled “Down Souf Hoes” with Saucy Santana.
MUSIC
rollingout.com

Lil Nas X to make a grand reentrance

Scores of fans have been clamoring for information on Lil Nas X’s whereabouts and mental wellbeing since he took a sudden sabbatical from public life in December 2021. The guessing game has come to as abrupt an ending as was his moratorium from the spotlight. The 22-year-old “Old Town Road” emcee will make his grand entrance at pop music’s most prestigious program, the 2022 Grammy Awards, on April 3.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Lil Nas X returns to the internet, teases upcoming collab with NBA Youngboy

Lil Nas X made his return to the internet and is teasing new music on Twitter, including a song with NBA Youngboy. Lil Nas X’s anticipated return to the internet was worth the wait as the Lithia Springs artist announced two new songs while asking fans which one they want to be dropped first. The first song, ‘late to the party’ features NBA Youngboy while the second, ‘down souf hoes’ has a feature from Saucy Santana.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Lil Nas X Returns From 'Maternity Leave,' Teases 2 New Singles Featuring Saucy Santana and YoungBoy

Lil Nas X is back on the internet and he's already promising his fans goodies. On Wednesday, the rapper returned to his social media accounts after nearly four months of silence. "why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?" he tweeted, referencing his "giving birth" after carrying his debut album, Montero, to full term.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
94.1 KRNA

Dead Rapper’s Body Propped Up At Nightclub For “The Final Show”

A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
CELEBRITIES
Sea Coast Echo

Dove Cameron wants 'gayest crossover ever' with Lil Nas X

Dove Cameron wants the "gayest crossover of all time" with Lil Nas X. The 'Boyfriend' hitmaker - who has previously said she identifies most with the term “queer” to describe her sexuality - was blown away to find out the 'Old Town Road' rapper is a big fan, and she hopes they can collaborate on a song in the future.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Album Of The Year#Industry Baby#Best Music Video
MyStateline.com

Best Lil Nas X decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Lil Nas X is a singer and rapper with a massive fanbase. His music perfectly blends hip-hop with modern day pop music but can be heard on radio stations featuring all genres. He first gained popularity with “Old Town Road” in 2019, a single that took country themes and melded them with rap beats to create a truly unique and innovative track. It was all uphill from there for Lil Nas X as he used the single to launch his music career and become a fixture in the pop music industry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
Effingham Radio

Lil Nas X Takes His Shirt Off To Tease New Song

Lil Nas X took three months off from social media, but came back this week with a big announcement and showed off his body. He dropped a short sneak-peek and listen at a new track, titled “Lean On My Body.” He’s shirtless in the video, wearing a hat, some grey sweatpants, and showing a glimpse of his orange Nike briefs.
MUSIC
CNET

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish to Perform at Grammy Awards

Seven performers at this year's Grammys have been revealed. The lineup includes award nominees Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place in Las Vegas on April 3. The show airs on CBS at 8...
CELEBRITIES
93.9 WKYS

Lil Nas X Partners With Ultimate Ears For New UE Fits Ad Campaign

Lil Nas X has emerged as something of a style icon for a generation of millions and he’s showing off his flair for fashion and visuals in a new ad spot for a revolutionary pair of in-ear headphones. Partnering with Ultimate Ears, the “That’s What I Want” star is shown in the advertisement donning a pair of UE Fits headphones, matching quite well with his innovative style.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy