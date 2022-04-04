Trevor Noah Jokes About Will Smith Slap in GRAMMYs Opener: We're 'Keeping People's Names Out of Our Mouths'
Trevor Noah returned to the GRAMMYs this year and kicked things off in style!. The Daily Show host and celebrated stand-up comic delivered his opening monologue, and didn't hold back when it came to poking fun at some of the A-list music stars in the room at the MGM Grand Garden...
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Will Smith has responded to the jokes Rebel Wilson made about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. During the prestigious ceremony, host Rebel ridiculed the Hollywood actor after he won the accolade for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. However, Will was not in attendance as he was at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Kanye West won’t be performing at the GRAMMYs despite being nominated five times. Reported reasons include his social media antics, some of which target the show’s host and comedian Trevor Noah. Hearing about the cancellation, Noah hit Twitter and delivered a statement: “I said counsel Kanye not cancel...
The Recording Academy pulled Kanye West’s performance from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, citing his “disturbing online behavior.”. On Sunday (March 20), Grammy host Trevor Noah — one of many Kanye targeted on Instagram last week — responded to the Academy’s decision, tweeting, “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.”
Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
Bobby Rydell, popularly known for being the "teen idol" of the '60s and for starring in the 1963 movie "Bye Bye Birdie," has passed away at the age of 79. According to Variety, the singer died a few days before his 80th birthday. His cause of death was pneumonia. Radio...
Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
Mark Wahlberg is reaching a point in his life where it's becoming harder and harder to leave his family behind for months-long projects, which explains why the actor says the curtain is slowly inching to a close when it comes to his career in Hollywood. The 50-year-old actor spoke with...
Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
In the wake of Justin Bieber wearing a comically large suit to the Grammy’s last night, an old photo of ESPN’s Laura Rutledge is going viral. Rutledge’s colleague Mina Kimes shared the picture, which showed Rutledge on the set of NFL Live wearing an oversized coat. We’re not sure, but perhaps it belonged to one of her coworkers who used to play in the league.
Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny said it “eats” at him to watch footage of his sibling being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars – and called for the actor to be stripped of his Academy Award.
Kenny Rock told the Los Angeles Times that he initially thought Smith’s action was staged, but realized it was all too real when the “King Richard” star hurled the F-word at Chris.
Kenny said he first heard about the on-stage incident while he was riding the A train in Brooklyn and a friend contacted him, but the signal was poor and he could not see...
“It’s one of those interesting balances in life we try to achieve, which is acknowledging what’s happening in the world whilst allowing yourself the grace to celebrate some of the moments that are also going on,” Noah said of hosting amid the war in Ukraine. But he added: “I think it’s also important for us to be able to take a break from everything. That’s the ultimate quandary we face. Is it important to highlight issues around the world? Definitely. It’s also important to celebrate things that are happening in the world.”
And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
Everyone has a type! Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes aren't afraid to make fun of themselves — especially when it comes to their love lives. The Riverdale actresses took to their joint TikTok account — which they also share with costar Madelaine Petsch — and put their own spin on the viral Reading Rainbow trend. […]
Caitlyn Jenner has joined Fox News Media as a contributor, the network announced on Thursday. Suzanne Scott, the news network's CEO, said via a news release that the former Olympic great and one-time California gubernatorial candidate will offer commentary and analysis across Fox News Channel programming and its various media platforms.
Machine Gun Kelly is opening up about his final memories of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, and paying tribute to the light he brought to so many. Kelly appeared on The Howard Stern Show on SirusXM on Wednesday, while promoting his new album, Mainstream Sellout, and recalled how he and his entire band spent time hanging out with the Foo Fighters just days before Hawkins' untimely death.
