ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China Covid Crisis Grows With Cases Surging, New Sub-Strains

By Bloomberg News
Bloomberg
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina’s Covid-19 situation is on a knife’s edge, with a lockdown of its financial hub intensified...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Don’t assume Russia and China are on the same page. The US can work with China

In the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s highly publicized meeting with Xi Jinping before the Beijing Winter Olympics seems to have crystallized opinion in the west. In the US and its allies, political leaders, commentators and journalists now portray a monolithic authoritarian bloc bent on extinguishing the rules-based order that has safeguarded peace and democracy for decades.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Strains
24/7 Wall St.

The Countries Most Immigrants in the US Are Originally From

More immigrants are living in the United States than in any other country. Nearly 45 million people who live in the U.S. were born in other countries, according to the Census Bureau. This accounts for one-fifth of the world’s immigrants, based on U.N. data. (Here are the best cities for immigrants.) Immigrants constitute 13.7% of […]
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
WGAU

COVID-19 cases more than double in China's growing outbreak

BEIJING — (AP) — China's new COVID-19 cases Tuesday more than doubled from the previous day as the country faces by far its biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. The National Health Commission said 3,507 new locally spread cases had been identified in the latest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Chinese trade with Russia feels the sting of Ukraine war

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - Chinese exports to Russia have been buffeted as the rouble swings in value, clear evidence of a ripple effect that Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine are having in China, even as it sticks by its neighbour diplomatically. Chinese multinationals have stayed in Russia...
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Tens of millions under lockdown in China amid rising COVID-19 wave

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s latest COVID-19 wave continued to rise on Tuesday, with confirmed and locally transmitted cases in Shanghai rising for the fifth day in a row, as the authorities struggled to contain the highly contagious omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Daily Covid cases surge as China battles worst outbreak in two years

China touched a two-year high of 1,807 new local symptomatic Covid-19 cases on Sunday as infections rose, driven by a surge in a northeastern province. Overall, the country reported 3,200 domestic Covid cases across its 19 provinces on Sunday, the worst since 2020.As of 12 March, mainland China had reported 115,466 cases with confirmed symptoms, including both local ones and those arriving from outside the mainland. As many as 4,636 patients have died so far during the pandemic in China.On Friday, China announced a lockdown for the nine million residents of the northeastern city of Changchun amid a new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bloomberg

Hong Kong Leader to Step Down With China Now Firmly in Control

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she wouldn’t seek a second term, ending a tumultuous tenure that saw China cement control over the once-freewheeling financial hub. Lam announced her plans at a news briefing Monday, capping a five-year term that was defined by twin crackdowns on the democratic opposition and Covid-19. Beijing took unprecedented steps to intervene in the affairs of the former British colony during her time in office, imposing policies that raised questions about Hong Kong’s future as “Asia’s world city” and contributed to the largest population drop in at least six decades.
CHINA
International Business Times

Russia Counts On Sanctions Help From China; U.S. Warns Off Beijing

Russia said on Sunday that it was counting on China to help it withstand the blow to its economy from Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine, but the United States warned Beijing not to provide that lifeline. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said sanctions had deprived Moscow of access...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy