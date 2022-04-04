China Covid Crisis Grows With Cases Surging, New Sub-Strains

China touched a two-year high of 1,807 new local symptomatic Covid-19 cases on Sunday as infections rose, driven by a surge in a northeastern province. Overall, the country reported 3,200 domestic Covid cases across its 19 provinces on Sunday, the worst since 2020.As of 12 March, mainland China had reported 115,466 cases with confirmed symptoms, including both local ones and those arriving from outside the mainland. As many as 4,636 patients have died so far during the pandemic in China.On Friday, China announced a lockdown for the nine million residents of the northeastern city of Changchun amid a new...

